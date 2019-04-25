A Rutland man pleaded guilty to three felony sex charges Tuesday under a plea agreement that is expected to result in a probationary sentence.
John G. Bell, 54, was arraigned in December 2013 in Rutland criminal court on one felony count each of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13.
In March 2015, he was scheduled to be arraigned in Rutland criminal court on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, but he failed to appear in court. An arrest warrant for $5,000 was issued and Bell was arrested and charged a few days after he missed the arraignment.
Another $5,000 warrant was issued for Bell in May 2017 after he failed to appear for a jury drawing.
The sexual assault charge would have carried a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years in prison and a maximum term of life in prison. The lewd and lascivious charge would have been punishable by a mandatory minimum of two years and a maximum of 15 years in jail.
On Tuesday, the charges from 2013, sex assault and lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, were both amended to lewd and lascivious conduct which is punishable by up to five years as part of a plea agreement.
Under the plea agreement, the 2015 charge would be dismissed by the state.
Judge Thomas Zonay explained to Bell that the plea agreement called for a prison sentence of 18 months to five years but with all that time suspended. Instead, Bell would serve at least seven years from the time of his sentencing. Bell must also complete sex offender treatment without getting any violations.
“In any event, it’s up to the court. It’s ‘until further order of the court.’ That does not mean that you get released after seven years even if you’ve been really good,” Zonay said.
Bell said he understood.
However, Zonay also pointed out that he was going to order the Vermont Department of Corrections to complete a pre-sentence investigation. He said he wouldn’t formally accept Bell’s plea until he saw the report created by the corrections department.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and attorney Mark Furlan, who represents Bell, told Zonay they had nothing to add to the proposed plea agreement.
Bell did not address the court but, generally, defendants speak to the judge just before they’re sentenced and not during a change-of-plea hearing.
After Bell failed to appear for the jury drawing in May 2017, he was returned to Rutland criminal court in August. At the time, Peter Bevere, chief deputy state’s attorney for Rutland County, said Bell had been arrested Aug. 9 by the Dennis Police Department in Massachusetts.
The Rutland County Sheriff’s Department had worked with the U.S. Marshals Service to locate Bell in Massachusetts. Bell waived extradition back to Vermont.
The charges filed in 2013 were based on reports from two teenage girls.
A 16-year-old girl told police that Bell had made her touch him sexually a year before when she was 15. Bell knew the girl and knew she was 15 at the time.
Another girl, who was 15 when she was interviewed by police, said Bell had touched her inappropriately and had sex with her. Police said the girl made a similar report to her school.
The girl said Bell would take her out of high school and bring her to his home in Rutland where they would have sex. The girl said she went along with Bell because she believed he had control over where she was living and was afraid she would lose her housing.
School records showed the girl had been absent for 15 days in a brief period. Police said school officials said Bell called the school, came to the school and sent notes for those 15 days to provide explanations for the absences, police said.
The affidavit said the girl gave police four handwritten notes “which appeared to be love notes from John Bell.”
