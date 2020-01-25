The charges against a local man, who was arraigned in November on charges he sexually assaulted a girl when she was a pre-teenager, were amended Friday to include a new felony charge based on what police said was similar behavior with the same girl.
Ryan A. Morris, 26, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Nov. 4 in Rutland criminal court to three felonies, one count of aggravated sexual assault on someone younger than 13, one count of second-degree unlawful restraint and one count of lewd and lascivious conduct.
Morris was released on a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond but ordered not to have contact with girls younger than 16.
On Friday, Morris was arraigned in the same court on an added felony charge of sexual assault with no consent.
The charge of sexual assault of someone younger than 13 carries a mandatory minimum jail sentence of 10 years and a maximum term of life in prison for someone convicted of the charge.
If Morris is convicted of the sexual assault with no consent charge, he would face a mandatory minimum charge of three years in jail and a maximum sentence of a life sentence.
The original affidavit filed in the Morris case, written by Trooper Steven Gelder, of the Vermont State Police, said he investigated Morris based on an allegation made by a girl, now 17, that Morris had sexually assaulted her multiple times.
The first report was made to a Rutland City Police Department detective, but Gelder took over the case in August.
During his investigation, Gelder interviewed the girl at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center. He said she told him that Morris, whom she knew for an extended period, touched her inappropriately at different times. She estimated the incidents started until she was 7 or 8 until she was 13.
She said some of the incidents happened because of disagreements she had with her parents. She accused Morris of blackmailing her for sexual favor to avoid making her family problems worse.
Gelder said he interviewed the girl at the center Nov. 6. He said Morris had been arrested Nov. 1 and the new interview was to try to clarify when the alleged sexual abuse happened.
But during the interview, the girl disclosed another incident, Gelder said.
The girl said she and Morris were in a Clarendon home when she was 12 and he “made her perform oral sex on him.”
“(The girl) said she did not want to do it and did not understand how he manipulated her, but she felt she had to do it,” the affidavit said.
Morris denied the charges when interviewed by Gelder, the affidavit said.
For the charges of unlawful restraint and lewd and lascivious conduct, Morris, if convicted, could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.
No new conditions were ordered by the court after Morris, who pleaded not guilty to the amended charge, was arraigned.
