A new investigator has joined the team at the Rutland County Child First Advocacy Center (CFAC) to help track allegations of crimes committed against children.
Detective Amber Houle is with the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department but was recently assigned to the Special Investigations Unit, that works from the advocacy center.
Houle also is the investigator for domestic violence cases for the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Houle said she had gotten into law enforcement to protect children and investigate crimes involving child victims.
“I’ve been told through all my career that’s kind of crazy because no one wants to do it. I think maybe part of it is just because I grew up watching ‘Law & Order: SVU (Special Victims Unit).’ But I always knew I wanted to work with kids in some sort of capacity and I wanted to be in law enforcement,” she said.
Houle said the other path she could have taken was being a school resource officer. She was doing that in Rutland Town when the opportunity came up to become an investigator for CFAC.
Chief Ed Dumas, of the Rutland Town Police Department (RTPD), had been the investigator for Rutland Town but because of an increase in crimes that seemed to focus around the Quality Inn, Dumas was pulled from the position to focus on the local problem.
Houle was a school resource officer in Rutland Town at the time.
Wendy Loomis, executive director of CFAC, said Houle was expected to be Dumas’ successor. He had been considering retirement, possibly this summer, and Houle had been trained with the intention she would step in when Dumas stepped down.
But when the Rutland Town Select Board changed Dumas’ assignment early, a different department had to be found to host Houle and allow her assignment to CFAC.
Loomis said Rutland County Sheriff David Fox offered to host Houle allowing CFAC to continue to have access to an investigator.
Fox said he had spoken with Loomis about her need for a policy agency to host an investigator who would be funded by grants.
“We worked out an agreement and Amber decided to come on with us. … I’m glad we were able to do that. I think it’s a good thing for the community,” he said.
Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said by email the loss of the important contribution by Dumas was “potentially devastating to our county.”
“Having at least three investigators is necessary to address our community’s needs. I want to thank (Loomis) for working tirelessly to recruit a third detective,” she said.
Loomis said Houle had started at an important time.
Professionals working with children have been concerned that crimes against children have been under-reported for the last year for two reasons. First, the pandemic kept people confined and provided little space between abusers and their victims. Also, children were not in school where they often disclose abuse to educators or peers.
Loomis said there has been a “huge uptick” in cases this year.
Houle, who will be working with full-time investigators provided by the Rutland City Police Department and a trooper from the Vermont State Police, will be working on what Loomis pointed out are often “time-sensitive” cases involving a vulnerable population.
In 2019, the investigators looked into about 230 cases. The number was down to 175 last year, which Loomis said she expected is due to COVID-19. This year, as of June 1, there have been more than 90 cases.
Houle said she wanted to do a job others might avoid because children along with the elderly and pets are among the population that most needs “a voice and a person who will stick up for them.”
“I think this is one of the most important jobs in law enforcement. It’s just very undesired. I wish that wasn’t the case but unfortunately it is. I think it’s just the nature of this role and this job. It’s hard. It’s emotionally taxing but I think at the end of the day, it’s worth it for me to be able to help in any way that I can,” she said.{/div}
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.