A local educator won’t spend too much time away from a learning environment this summer after announcing her invitation to participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Science Ambassador Program beginning this July.

Ann Marie Mahar, a science teacher of 25 years who works for Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center’s Adult Allied Health Sciences Program, has been selected as one of the CDC’s 2023 Science Ambassador Fellows, and will spend the next year learning how to expand public health education in the local community.

