A local educator won’t spend too much time away from a learning environment this summer after announcing her invitation to participate in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Science Ambassador Program beginning this July.
Ann Marie Mahar, a science teacher of 25 years who works for Rutland High School and Stafford Technical Center’s Adult Allied Health Sciences Program, has been selected as one of the CDC’s 2023 Science Ambassador Fellows, and will spend the next year learning how to expand public health education in the local community.
“I’m pretty enthusiastic about teaching science in general. Just being able to work with these professionals at such a high level and then network with other professionals in my field is exciting. I also value the experiences that will go beyond this, (including) what we can bring back to classrooms in the state to improve health education and hopefully inspire more people in our area to go into healthcare, because it’s vitally needed,” Mahar said.
The fellowship, which is for middle and high school STEM educators, intends to share and develop curriculum with teachers that will improve students’ science literacy, inspire students to go into public health fields and, ultimately, build a highly trained and prepared public health workforce.
As part of the fellowship, Mahar will participate in a summer course from July 17-21 at the CDC Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where she will use and develop CDC and STEM lesson plans, learn foundational epidemiology and public health concepts, and become an ambassador for teaching public health.
According to the CDC’s website, immediately following the summer course, fellows will begin a year-long remote collaboration with the CDC.
Throughout the course of the year, fellows will finalize and pilot public health and STEM lesson plans, share these plans with local educators, and work to develop lesson materials for middle and high school educators nationwide.
“The geek side of me is excited to see the CDC in person and the labs there and just be alongside some amazing people that are at the cutting edge of things,” Mahar said. “I’ve done enough professional development to realize it’s often some of those secondary things that you take away, (such as) how people teach and how they can ignite some interest in people.”
Mahar said she first discovered the program just prior to the start of the pandemic, adding that this is the first year applicants have been able to apply since.
She said she was shocked to have been selected her first time applying, not to mention during a year with a high volume of applicants.
According to Wences Arvelo, the CDC’s associate chief for science in the epidemiology and laboratory workforce branch in the division of workforce development, 64 individuals applied for the fellowship this year. Thirty were accepted.
“We (were) looking for teachers who are innovative, who are interested and engaged when it comes to STEM training and who are looking to incorporate public health into their classrooms and get their students excited about potential public health careers in the future,” Arvelo said.
Mahar said she expects to learn about a variety of topics during the summer course and year-long fellowship, adding that she is particularly interested in zoonotics — the study of infections that are transmissible between animals and humans — and the CDC’s One Health approach.
Above all, Mahar said she is most excited to take what she learns and teach it to her students at RHS and STC.
“I’m hoping that this (information) can ignite some learning that might have been stagnated as a result of kids going through COVID and the recovery process. This is real, practical, tangible stuff we’re talking about. To be with other teachers that have gone through the same experience with their students and pick their brains for what works for them in other areas of the country — that might help us here,” Mahar said.
RHS Principal Greg Schillinger said he was excited for Mahar, but not at all surprised that she was accepted to the program. He added that Mahar is an excellent teacher and that he looks forward to seeing how she translates this program to her students.
“When Ann Marie is teaching a biology class, for example, she’s going to talk about biology in terms of epidemiology and public health — things you can read about in the newspaper today,” Schillinger said. “Her students will be learning about material and about how that material is being used today, in this case, at the CDC.”
