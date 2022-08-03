Cammy Errington said her mother claims she sang before she could talk.
“When I was 5, I sang on the front lawn for neighbors, anyone who’d listen,” Errington said.
The 25-year-old Rutland native is taking a big step up from the front lawn this week, performing for what she said she expects will be her biggest crowd ever as the opening for ’90s R&B stars All-4-One at Friday Night Live this week. All-4-One had a string of hits and two platinum albums in the mid-1990s. Errington performs each week at Taso on Center during the summer and has some songs on streaming services.
Errington said she’s thrilled — and a little nervous.
“Out of anyone, they said, ‘Hey, Cam,’” she said Wednesday. “I’m just happy to be here.”
Tiffany Saltis, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said they were almost as excited to have Errington performing as she was to be doing it.
“That energy’s contagious,” Saltis said. “We love that. ... If we can help her and bring more viewers to her, that’s incredible.”
Errington grew up singing in chorus and performing in talent shows. She said she does not really have a favorite genre of music but likes anything live.
“If my friends are going to a concert and they don’t have anyone to go with, they call me. ... No question, I’m going.”
All-4-One’s hits came out and their star began to fall before she was born, but Errington has long been familiar with the performers of “I Swear.”
“My sister is 12 years older than me,” she said. “She introduced me to the music when I was small. She would switch out my kid CDs and put in her CDs when I wasn’t looking.”
She said her biggest inspiration came from her parents, though — Fleetwood Mac, and Stevie Nicks in particular. She said she had a VHS copy of their 1997 reunion concert video “The Dance” that she played and performed alongside by herself daily.
“My sister and I had a deal — when our parents were gone, she’d throw a party, and I’d do a Fleetwood Mac concert,” she said. “Anything with a microphone, I was there.”
Errington wants to make singing her career and has taken a couple shots at national fame. She said she tried out for “American Idol” and fell just short of the first group that gets to be on television. She has also auditioned for “The Voice” twice.
“They said ‘no’ twice but they email me every season and ask me to audition again,” she said.
In the meantime, Errington said she’s working odd jobs and doing her music in between. While her live sets are mostly covers — though she prefers lesser-known songs by known artists — she peppers them with pieces she wrote and records her work using a MacBook, mini-keyboard and microphone she sets up in a “hollowed-out corner” of her apartment’s closet. She has three original songs available on Spotify.
“I’m still trying to find my sound, but I’d say it’s spacey pop,” she said. “I like to put weird sounds in it. I’m still trying to label it.”
Saltis said Errington came to her attention because she has developed a following.
“She really draws a crowd to downtown, and she’s been invested in bringing her talent to downtown,” Saltis said. “She’s a great addition to Friday Night Live.”
When Saltis sent her a message about opening for All-4-One, Errington said she jumped at the chance.
“Pretty much, if it’s a stage, I want to be on it,” she said.
