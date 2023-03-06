Figure skaters of all ages and skill sets took to the ice to show off their talent at the fourth annual Figure Skating Show put on by the Rutland Skating Club on Sunday.
Held at the Spartan Arena, the event featured club member performances to “Walk Like an Egyptian” by The Bangles, “Unstoppable” by Sia and “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps, among many others.
“When you’re skating, and especially when you’re starting to learn, you learn individual elements. You learn gliding, one foot glide, a spin and everything is done in isolation. But as you start really skating, you want to learn how to put things together,” said club co-founder Jennie Johannesen. “That turns very easily and naturally into pieces to be performed.”
Celebrating its 10th year, the club has grown to host more than 25 active members, not including those involved with the youth program.
The club meets Sunday afternoons at the Spartan Arena and offers lessons to adults and children above the age of 5 who have at least some experience skating.
“It’s amazing to watch how much people gain skill-wise year to year,” Johannesen said. “Somebody who is barely shuffling on the ice one year, the next is gliding on one foot, the next year is attempting a jump, the next year is succeeding the jump. It’s a lot of fun watching each other and seeing our skills grow.”
Club co-founder Bethany Yon said the club doesn’t test its members, or require them to compete, and that it is a relaxed group for those looking to grow their skills.
Belle Grattan, 13, is a club member who performed to Lana Del Ray’s “Doin’ Time” at the show. She has been skating since she was little, but said she started taking it more seriously within the last year and now participates in various competitions across New York.
“I know everyone really well here, so that’s really nice. It’s a lot less nerve-wracking doing shows than competitions. I really like chilling on the ice and not having to worry about judges,” Grattan said. “I like being on the ice alone and performing in front of a crowd. It definitely makes me really nervous, but the adrenaline takes over.”
Samantha Anderson, 7, also skated in Sunday’s show with the youth group and in a solo performance to “Why Should I Worry?” by Annapantsu.
“I like that you can move your body (while skating) and because my friends always come to the show,” Anderson. “I can already do a spiral!”
The club also hosted 13-year-old Kirk Haugeto, a nationally ranked figure skater who traveled from his home club in northern New Jersey to participate in the performance.
Though Sunday was the club’s last day on the ice for the season, the club will be back in action for the month of July and the regular season will pick up mid-September.
Johannesen added that since skating can be an expensive sport, the club has equipment that can be lent out and all donations raised at performances are put into scholarships that interested skaters can apply for.
“We’re a skating family,” Yon said. “People don’t have to feel like they have to go out and buy everything (to skate). We can’t promise that their size skate will be here, but it shouldn’t keep somebody from getting into the sport.”
