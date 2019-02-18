While local officials say there is still a lot of effort and resources being directed to substance abuse, it's not identified as one of the four priorities in the area, according to the results of Rutland Regional Medical Center's 2018 Community Health Needs Assessment.
Dr. Jeffrey McKee, vice-president for community and behavioral health at Rutland Regional Medical Center, or RRMC, estimated the report was the fourth one in which he's been involved.
“This would be the first time in all of those previous times that we've not identified substance abuse as one of the highest priorities. We had a lot of conversation about that at various committee levels in formulation of the needs priorities and through the voting process, everyone identified substance abuse as a major issue throughout the state and particularly here in Rutland that needs to be addressed. But we do have adequate treatment resources. Treatment is something that can be accessed by folks if they want it at the Evergreen Center or the West Ridge Center or with private clinicians. There are no longer waiting lists,” McKee said.
Instead, the four issues identified as priorities to be addressed were supporting an aging community; mental health; housing; and parenting and childcare.
McKee said all of those issues “have a component to them that overlaps with substance abuse treatment.”
“While those of us who've been involved in the substance abuse treatment community for many years felt a sense of concern over the fact that it was no longer a top priority, we did have to step back and say, 'We have done an enormous amount of work across our community in addressing this issue,'” McKee said.
According to McKee, the Rutland area has a “robust” network of treatment options that “really is the envy of a lot of other parts of the state right now.”
Rutland Mayor David Allaire said he hadn't had a chance to read the final report on the Community Health Needs Assessment for 2018 but said he recognized that treatment options had increased in the last five years.
“With the hard work of a lot of people at the state as well as the local community and the Rutland Regional Medical Center as well as the alcohol and drug abuse treatment providers here, I think we've at least started to make some headway,” he said.
The report on the health needs of the community it serves is a requirement by the IRS but McKee said the Rutland hospital conducted the studies, under a different name, even before they became part of the law. McKee said they tie into the hospital's mission of making it's communities the healthiest possible.
“As we look at health care reform activities, how we move as a health care system from responding to illness and acute care to looking at the overall health of our community and helping people stay healthy and at home and living healthy lifestyles as a way ultimately to change health care patterns, the community health needs assessment is right at the core of that,” he said.
McKee pointed out that some of the priorities from the current assessment, like housing and childcare, hadn't always been though of as health care needs. However, he said the medical community was now thinking about how much more likely it is for a patient to be sick if he or she doesn't have stable housing or how families can suffer when quality childcare is unavailable.
“We're starting to take a much, much broader and active look at what's called the social determinants of health and not just being responsive to acute health issues,” he said.
McKee told the audience at the Project VISION meeting on Feb. 14 the goal of that group was to bring together various partners, including law enforcement and the hospital, to address the substance abuse crisis in the Rutland area.
Allaire said he believed Rutlanders were noticing the work of groups like Project VISION and the various substance abuse treatment providers in the Rutland area and feeling more optimistic about the city's ability to respond to the opioid crisis.
“I wouldn't declare victory,” he said. “But it's certainly better than it was.”
The assessments are done every three years. With the assessment complete, an implementation strategy to meet the newly identified goals is expected to be finalized by the first week in March.
The full report can be found on Rutland Regional's website at www.rrmc.org/about/community-health-needs-assessment
