Jackson Kitts wants to change the world.
He cares deeply about animals and protecting the environment. Ask him about the American chestnut tree and he will tell you there are only a few hundred left, but 20 of them reside in Pine Hill Park where he and his science teacher tend to them on a weekly basis.
It’s that passion that made the eighth-grader from Christ the King School in Rutland stand out to the editors at The Week Junior, a youth-oriented extension of The Week magazine. Kitts was recently selected as one of 12 young people from across the country to serve on the magazine’s inaugural Junior Council.
Launched last March, The Week Junior covers the top news stories every week for children aged 8-14, and focuses on other topics of interest to kids, including science, the environment, sports and the arts.
According to editor-in-chief Andrea Barbalich, the publication currently has a circulation of about 75,000 in all 50 states.
She said the magazine has drawn interest from teachers and homeschooling families who were in search of supplemental learning materials during the pandemic. It recently launched a teacher’s guide to help educators better use the magazine to facilitate discussion and writing projects.
“It’s our mission to inspire a love of reading to help children make sense of the world around them and form their own opinions about it,” said Barbalich, calling the junior council “a very natural extension of that mission.”
The councilors, who range in age from 8 to 14 and represent 10 different states, were selected from a field of 1,500 applicants.
Jackson first learned about the council after his mother, who reads The Week, got him a subscription to the junior edition. He said he decided to apply because the council was billed as an opportunity for kids who wanted to change the world.
The application consisted of five questions, one of which asked why kids’ voices were important.
“Kids’ voices are important because, sometimes, adults don’t think the same way we do. We see things from a different perspective,” he said Wednesday.
He elaborated in his application that “pretty soon this will be our Earth, and it’s our job to take care of it.”
He discussed his passion for helping animals, writing, “(If) you just rescue one animal you are saving a life. … Animals deserve just as good a life as us humans.”
Kitts was asked to list his activities and interests as well, which include playing soccer and baseball, building websites, computer programming and math.
In December, Kitts learned he was one of 24 semifinalists.
For the next phase of the process, he had to submit a video listing three “amazing” facts about himself.
In the video, he described the time he delivered a speech in school to more than 500 people at age 11, his work preserving chestnut trees and his experience coming from a diverse background. (Kitts is part Thai, Italian and Chinese.)
“We were looking for kids who showed kindness and creativity and commitment, and Jackson certainly did show all three of those traits,” Barbalich said, calling his application “optimistic and hopeful.”
She added that Kitts “showed a desire to change the world around him.”
The junior councilors held their first meeting last week on Zoom.
Kitts said topics discussed included civil rights, cancer awareness and his chestnut tree project.
“I’m looking forward to collaborating with the editors and helping create and change the world,” he said.
The council will meet twice monthly between now and May. During those sessions, they will work alongside editors to develop reporting projects with the goal of having their work featured in the magazine at the conclusion of the program.
As they tackle and discuss the issues of the day, they will get the opportunity to develop skills in journalism and activism as they receive first-hand experience in the editorial process.
Along the way, they will hear from various guest speakers, including authors, journalists, elected officials and people working in the nonprofit world.
Barbalich said the speakers represent a wide variety of people who show the kids “how to make their voices heard in the world.”
She said after the first meeting, she has already witnessed an “intense interest” in the journalistic process among the councilors.
“These are children who want to speak up about the issues they care about,” Barbalich said, adding that through this experience they will “learn how to turn their ideas into action.”
She explained that the junior councilors demonstrated that they were not only knowledgable about the world, but committed to making a difference.
“They are part of an incredible and very empathetic generation of children who really care about the world and want to help solve the problems that we have,” she said.
Jackson, who called The Week Junior “a really good magazine for kids,” expressed his eagerness to get to work and have an impact.
“Now that we’re part of the council, we’re going to make it even better,” he said.
