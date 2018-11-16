Vermont’s first serious snowstorm of the season was a gift for hunters.
Vt. Department of Fish & Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter said it was already looking strong for Vermont’s hunters, and the snow can only help.
“It has an effect in a couple of ways,” Porter said. “Snow is a big friend for the Vermont deer hunter in general. Deer stand out pretty well against the snowy background, and they’re more inclined to move around as storms come in.”
Porter said rifle season ends Nov. 25, followed by muzzle loader and the second archery season Dec. 1-9, with bear season closing Nov. 18.
“Snow makes expert trackers out of every hunter,” said Fish & Wildlife Lt. Justin Stedman. “It’s much easier to find and follow specific deer. For the hunters that like to walk, it makes them quiet.”
Stedman said around 70,000 licenses were issued to hunters this year, in line with previous years.
The Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury issued winter weather advisories for Bennington and western Rutland County for Friday, predicting 5 inches to a foot in the northern valleys and up to 6 inches southward, with an additional 1 to 2 inches Friday night and a chance of rain or snow showers Saturday.
Eric Evenson, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said they started to see snow moving into southern parts of the state around 8 or 9 p.m., moving north to Burlington by 11:08 p.m. Thursday.
“We ended up with 2-5 inches of snow in Rutland County and 2-6 in Windsor County, the same all across southern Vermont,” Evenson said.
Areas north of Burlington saw 6.4 inches of snow, and Franklin County saw 7-14 inches, but Enosburg took the record with 14 inches of snow, Evenson said.
And aside from a light dusting of several inches in the mountains, Evenson said the first nor’easter is safely settled and may even give way to some pleasant weather over the weekend.
“We’re looking at a high of 40 on Sunday,” Evenson said. “And we may see sun, because, you know, it’s Sun-day.”
Evenson said it’s been awhile since snow came this early, with the last mid-November storm hitting on Nov. 18, 2002, delivering 9.1 inches in Burlington.
“It’s not typical that we get this amount of snow this early,” Evenson said. “But it’s not atypical either: The earliest 6-inch-plus event was Nov. 3 in 1993, we got 7 inches of snow.”
Vermont State Police dispatch at the Rutland and Williston barracks both reported no major collisions because of the weather, and Rutland Commissioner of the Department of Public Works Jeff Wennberg said the few inches the city sustained provided the “perfect starter storm.”
“The first storm is kind of like you drive the first time on the slippery roads after the summer,” Wennberg said. “Pretty straightforward. It started in the evening, and guys knew they’d be called out ahead of time, so we got our preliminary stuff done by 4 a.m. We had plenty of warning, and all the trucks were already loaded with salt. We couldn’t have asked for a better storm.”
Porter, too, said the snowy conditions were welcome, and just enough to keep deer up and about and keep hunters on their toes.
“Wednesday morning, I went out for an hour or two toward the end of that storm, and the deer were moving around all over the place,” Porter said.
Porter said they’re asking hunters to send a tooth in to the Department of Fish & Wildlife so they can better track the health and locations of deer herds.
“It tells us a lot of helpful information that’s very helpful for our management. We have very good data on our deer herd for that reason.”
Jon Sanborn, manager of R&L Archery in Barre, said as long as there aren’t feet of fluffy stuff to trudge through, snow is a welcome blessing.
“Generally, I’d say hunters usually really enjoy early snow, just not to this extent,” Sanborn said. “With good tracking snow, you can see what’s out there, but when you get to the level of snow we have up here, it makes the whole thing a little more effort.”
But a little snow never stopped Vermont’s hunters, Sanborn said.
“Short of bringing a couple of extra hand warmers, there’s nothing you can do,” Sanborn said. “Just the same old stuff and another reason to complain.”
