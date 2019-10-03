Mountain Music is coming downtown from the Diamond Run Mall, and at the moment it appears to be coming alone.
The store — which recently shortened its name from Mountain Man Music — has leased the Center Street storefront previously occupied by Raw Honey. Owner Meshach Tourigny said he'll close at the mall Oct. 12 and will reopen downtown Oct. 26. With the mall's anticipated closing — the owners have been vague about exact timelines, but have said redevelopment of the site is imminent — the few other stores still there are either looking for new homes or planning to leave the area.
Steve Peters, executive director of the Downtown Rutland Partnership, said he reached out to businesses at the mall when it became clear the shopping center's days were numbered.
"I know a couple people were inquiring," he said. "I passed along some information, but I haven't heard anything else."
Peters said Christopher Banks intends to move across Route 7 into the Green Mountain Shopping Plaza and the manager of Old Navy told him the chain will not remain in the area. Also, he said he understood the Shoe Dept. was looking for a space in the area.
Tourigny said his downtown location has about the same space as his spot at the mall, and his business should be essentially unchanged.
"It's going to be pretty much the same thing," he said. "Same layout — a lot of jewelry, a lot of records and whatever else we can find."
Tourigny said he plans to celebrate his reopening by hosting a concert featuring Duane Carleton, Rick Reddington and "a couple other local little guys."
The mall owners, a partnership involving developer Zamias Services and an Israeli investment group, have been vague about plans for the property except to say they involve a mixture of retail and entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.