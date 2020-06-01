A downtown business owner maintains the city’s parking ordinance isn’t being enforced.
Ivan Rochon, of Desjardins Rochon Jewelers, went to the Board of Aldermen Monday asking for help in keeping downtown employees from taking up on-street parking — a recurring issue that resulted in the board passing a 3-hour parking limit several years ago.
“The number one reason people don’t go downtown is they can’t find a parking spot,” Rochon said. “I’ve been fighting this for years. ... I see the same cars every day and so does our parking enforcement officer.”
Rochon stressed that he wasn’t asking the board to do anything but enforce the laws it already has on the books.
“It won’t cost a penny,” he said. “It’ll actually bring in revenue. ... Green Mountain Power, they buy their employees passes (to the downtown parking deck). There’s one person at Green Mountain Power who parks out front. If he got ticketed, he would move on.”
While the board was broadly sympathetic to Rochon, the aldermen engaged in a 25-minute argument about what, if anything, they could or should do for him.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey quickly made a motion to refer the request to the Public Safety Committee, but Alderwoman Sharon Davis said there were several layers Rochon should go through before the issue arrived at the board’s doorstep. She said Rochon’s concern was with the officer responsible for monitoring downtown parking, and as such should be directed to the police commission. She said she also saw this is an issue of communication with downtown businesses, which she said was the Downtown Rutland Partnership’s responsibility.
Alderman William Gillam echoed that position.
“The Board of Aldermen does not enforce the rules,” he said. “We make the rules.”
Rochon said he had spoken to the chairman of the police commission and to the DRP and hadn’t gotten anywhere.
“If we don’t enforce the laws, what are they?” he asked.
Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis argued that the board did have a role in making sure the laws were enforced, and Alderman Chris Ettori pointed out that parking meter revenue — and the decline thereof — already had been referred to the Public Works Committee and that perhaps Rochon’s complaint could be heard as part of that discussion.
Ultimately, Humphrey withdrew her motion in favor of one referring the matter to the police commission, with a request that the commission report back at the next Board of Aldermen meeting.
It was unanimously approved.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
