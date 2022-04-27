DORSET — The Long Trail School has new leadership.
Last week, the 239-student independent school serving grades 6-12 announced it had hired Colin Igoe as its new head of school.
Igoe will start July 1, taking over for Chuck Scranton, who has served as interim head of school since January following the departure of Seth Linfield in December.
Igoe, 36, currently serves as head of the upper school at Saint Mark’s School in Dallas, Texas, where he has worked since 2019. Previously, he was dean of faculty and a teacher at Lawrence Academy in Groton, Massachusetts; a teacher and coach at Stratton Mountain School; and an English language teacher in Thailand.
Raised in Massachusetts, Igoe is no stranger to Vermont. Growing up, his father worked as a ski and snowboard instructor at Stratton Mountain Resort, which meant Igoe spent many weekends on the slopes with his family.
When the opening at LTS came to his attention, he said it was a perfect alignment between a professional opportunity and his personal desire to live in the area.
“I love Southern Vermont. I know it well. It definitely kind of feels like home,” he said.
In his experience as an educator, Igoe said he has learned “community and culture are paramount.”
“I think wherever I’ve been, it’s consistent that schools are as strong as the people that work and live and go to school there,” he said, adding it quickly became apparent LTS was such a place.
“Long Trail is a really warm, thoughtful, caring community where everyone — faculty, staff, trustees, students — is committed to trying to better themselves, trying to grow intellectually, grow personally and do it in a supportive way,” he said.
Igoe said he hopes his set of experiences and perspectives will help to continue to strengthen that community.
He stressed his love for working in schools, calling it “an incredibly human profession.”
“I love being a part of a community, where every day, you have interactions with students and teachers and faculty that you could never predict. That every day, you see little moments of students being challenged, students growing, students achieving, thriving — it’s an invigorating place to be,” he said.
Igoe expressed gratitude to Scranton and others for providing steady leadership during the past several months, which he believes will make it easier for him to take the reins.
“I think that Chuck and his team and the teachers and board members and staff have really done a wonderful job to put me in a position to enter from a strong footing,” he said.
The first order of business, he said, is to get to know the community.
“I really look forward to having individual conversations, having conversations in groups, to really just understand the place, understand the people, and from there create plans and a map forward.”
Amy Thebault, chair of the LTS board of trustees, said Igoe’s energy, youth and connection to Vermont made him stand out among a pool of more than 50 applicants.
“We really thought that he would be the best fit for a longer term head of school at Long Trail,” she said.
Thebault, who has served on the board for two years, said the search process, which was conducted on a condensed three-month schedule, was a daunting task — especially given the hiring season was well underway when the committee began its search in January.
“It was a tsunami of information that had to be sorted quickly,” she said.
Still, she said the 11-member search committee — which was composed of board members, faculty and parents — didn’t want to rush its decision, agreeing if the ideal candidate couldn’t be found, it would hire another interim head of school for the upcoming school year.
“At the very end, all constituencies that were interviewed unanimously loved Colin,” she said.
Thebault said Igoe’s hiring marked a “fresh start” for the school, which faced a wave of criticism last year from faculty and parents who demanded better governance and more transparency from Lindfield and the board.
“We, as a board, wanted to move forward with transparency and optimism and turn the page.” she said.
She added the recent turbulence was ultimately a blessing.
“We would never have searched for a new head. We would be in, I think, an egregious situation again,” she said.
Looking ahead, Thebault said the board and administration would be working to rebuild trust and transparency.
“I know, for a while, people lost faith in the board and also in the head of school. And we want to make sure that the faculty feel heard and valued and the students, above all, are getting a great education,” she said.
