DORSET — From a young age, Alex Stefurak knew he wanted to serve his country. This fall, he’ll get the chance.
The senior at Dorset’s Long Trail School recently accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York — a first for the small, 225-student school that serves grades 6-12.
Stefurak said the idea of serving has been in his head for many years. While a trip to Norwich University in third grade gave him a glimpse into military life, it was learning about the history of West Point in middle school that cemented his desire to go there.
He said his motivation to serve has grown out of his appreciation for the freedom people are afforded in this country, especially in Vermont.
“I feel that this country and just where I’ve been raised has given me so much — and has given me all this opportunity — that I want to give back to it,” he said.
Stefurak, who lives in Ira with his family, attended Christ the King School in Rutland until seventh grade, when he transferred to LTS, where he has excelled as a student, athlete and leader, according to the Head of School Seth Linfield.
He called Stefurak a “superior student,” who is “revered by his peers.”
“He fulfills all of his commitments with character and energy and a vital concern for the welfare of others. He’s just one of the kindest students that I have ever had the chance to teach.”
Linfield said that while at LTS, Stefurak has been involved in a number of sports, clubs and volunteer activities, where he has taken on leadership roles, including captain of the boys varsity soccer team.
He has been a member of the ultimate Frisbee team, outing club, National Honor Society, UNICEF club, as well as volunteered with the Stratton Foundation and Be Brave For Life — a nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for brain tumor research.
“You look at the classroom, you look at the athletic fields, you look at that co-curricular activities, Alex had all of the platforms and he took advantage of them, and he helped to make them better and stronger and to sustain them for future students as well,” said Linfield.
As the first person in his family to serve in the military, Stefurak found himself in unfamiliar territory when it came to applying to West Point.
The application process is more involved than typical college requirements — it’s highly competitive and even more selective.
According to a profile of the West Point class of 2020, of the nearly 15,000 people who applied only 1,302 were admitted — an acceptance rate of about 9%, making it one of the most difficult schools to get into in the country.
Stefurak, began working on his application during his junior year with the help of Scott Magrath, director of college and career counseling at LTS.
A counselor for more than 20 years, Magrath said Stefurak was the first student he’s had who’s gone on to a military academy.
He called the process a “team effort.”
“I don’t know how many Vermonters are pursuing this. It’s not as much in the culture that you might find in a different state or a different school,” said Magrath. “Alex didn’t really have a template or other students to look to. He was really striking out on his own.”
After filling out a preliminary questionnaire and sending in his résumé and recommendations, Stefurak had to provide in-depth background information and submit to interviews, physical fitness tests and a battery of medical exams.
And while many colleges this year dropped the requirement for standardized tests like the SAT and ACT because of the coronavirus pandemic, West Point did not — which meant Stefurak had to find a location to take the test among the state’s limited offerings.
A greater challenge, however, was obtaining a nomination from a member of Congress. Stefurak was fortunate enough to get three: Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch all provided nominations to West Point. (Stefurak also received nominations for the Air Force Academy.)
“Alex was driving the process all the way through” said Magrath, adding that applying during the pandemic added another layer of difficulty since he and Stefurak were not able to regularly connect in person.
Magrath, who has known Stefurak since he taught him physical education in middle school, echoed Lindfield in calling him a natural leader.
He said he began to take notice of Stefurak in 10th grade, when he assisted Magrath as a PE intern in the middle school. The two have had a rapport ever since.
“I really started noticing his leadership qualities — his maturity, his physical preparation — all those things were becoming much more evident to me that he could be on this type of trajectory.”
Magrath said he’s curious to see how Stefurak’s appointment will inspire younger LTS students to follow in his footsteps or pursue their own dreams in coming years.
“Every year, I try to expand upon the options that students have coming out of Long Trail,” he said.
And while he underscored that he is “proud and excited for all of our seniors,” Magrath, whose grandfather, father and uncle all served in the military, admitted Stefurak’s appointment has special meaning for him.
“I certainly have an extra spot of pride for Alex and what he’s going to be doing,” he said.
For his part, Stefurak said he is grateful for all the help and encouragement he’s gotten, calling the experience “interesting and engaging.”
“My school and family and friends — it’s really good to have a supportive group behind you,” he said.
But while some seniors are able to coast to graduation after getting accepted to college, Stefurak remains focused as usual. Between now and when he leaves for basic training in late June, he said he’s got a lot on his plate. In addition to finishing up the appointment process, he’ll be keeping busy with spring sports, final exams and staying in shape for boot camp.
“There are down periods,” he said, “but they’re brief.”
