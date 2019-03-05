CASTLETON — At Castleton University, he found an education, love, a family and a community in a place that would become his home for 20 years.
And now, having created a life within the safety and comfort of Castleton’s brick walls, Dean of Advancement Jeff Weld is spreading his wings to join Casella Waste Management as the company’s new director of community engagement.
“I’m nostalgic,” Weld said. “I love Castleton, I love everything I’ve gotten a chance to be a part of here.
“This is a new challenge, a new opportunity.”
University President Dr. Karen Scolforo praised Weld’s positive impact on the university over the years.
“I am saddened by the news that Dean of Advancement Jeff Weld has resigned his position to pursue an opportunity outside of higher education effective March 29,” Scolforo said. “Jeff has been instrumental in raising the awareness of Castleton University on a broad scale, and I will miss working with him.”
A native Vermonter, Weld hails from Brownsville and came to Castleton University as a student in 1999, where he completed a degree in marketing and management, before pursuing his master’s degree in integrated marketing and communications at Virginia University through an online program while working in Castleton.
After he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in 2004, Weld decided to stay just a bit longer, and became the athletics communications coordinator before taking on the role of information director, in which he worked until 2012. At that point, he moved on to the advancement office where he has worked ever since.
“I’ve spent more time here than anywhere else,” Weld said. “It really is home for me: a big extended family. I learned lot, and I learned to love learning. ... I owe Castleton a great deal.”
Weld said he moved 50 miles west of his birthplace to be a part of Castleton, but he didn’t know at the time that his future wife would also move 50 miles to be there — from the other direction.
Weld said they tried for years to have children, and finally in 2011 their first daughter, Reagan, was delivered at 24 weeks.
Reagan spent the entirety of her life at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center before she passed away, but Jeff and Adrienne were not alone in their sorrow — their Castleton community rallied around them, supporting both during an unimaginable ordeal.
“Castleton was a major force in getting us through that time,” Weld said. “It’s a part of who we are, and we’re really grateful we had Castleton to fall back on to get us through.”
Now the proud parents of son Patrick and daughter Sophia, Weld said he was never looking to leave Castleton, but then an opportunity arose at Casella Waste Systems.
“I’ll be doing a lot of the same things I’m doing for Castleton,” Weld said. “Some community engagement work, working with the communications and marketing team, working to grow the brand and help spread it through its digital platforms. ... This is a circumstance where I don’t feel like I’m leaving so much as I’m going to something. ... I’m going to get to be a part of Castleton as an alumnus.”
Weld said he’ll be focused on being a family man, and getting to enjoy life as a father, while watching all of the positive changes Rutland is going through blossom around him.
“I feel oddly blessed to be able to work at a place like Castleton and now a place like Casella,” Weld said. “They’re two of the best employers in the area, and I’m proud of that.”
Though Weld said he’ll only be a phone call away, Castleton will always be his home, and he’s looking forward to attending university events instead of working at them.
“I can’t even begin to articulate what I’m taking from my time at Castleton,” Weld said. “It’s like the Eagles song, ‘You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave.’”
katelyn.barcellos
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.