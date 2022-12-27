WILLISTON — A longtime Vermont State Police trooper currently assigned to patrol Chittenden and Lamoille counties has been placed on paid administrative leave following a complaint that items are missing from a property room at the state police barracks in Williston, authorities said.

Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova, of Essex, has served two stints with the state police for a total of about 11 years in northern Vermont. The department placed him on leave Dec. 19. 

Just sayin'
Just sayin'

There are many things about this situation that seem a bit "off" but the thing that catches my eye is the number of times he was "transferred" and "hired" into different positions after only a year or two with the previous one. There has to be a reason why that kept occurring- reminds me of the catholic church and their habit of moving priests to different churches after some unseemly behaviors.....

