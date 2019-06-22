It's the looniest time of year: Vermont's loon population, now up over 80 nesting pairs, is benefiting more every year thanks to protections put in place during its time on the endangered species list, experts said.
“By raising awareness, people know they need a quieter spot when nesting,” said Eric Hanson, Conservation Biologist at the Vermont Center for Eco Studies and coordinator of the loon conservation program.
Steve Parren, Wildlife Diversity Program Manager for Vermont Fish and Wildlife, said there were less than 10 nesting pairs of loons back in the 1980's, so new efforts were made to protect the birds.
Including putting the bird on the endangered species list, where it remained until 2005.
“(Mostly) because of land use and people over time,” Parren said of the population's decline. “They are also susceptible to chemicals, mercury poisoning and lead poisoning.”
The birds, who normally arrived from their winter homes near the New England coast and Long Island Sound in the spring also depend on favorable weather to return to their lake, but if breeding grounds are plentiful they'll try out new spots, Hanson said.
But once home to hatch, the loons don't just have chemicals and kayakers hoping for a picturesque photo of the birds to contend with.
“Loons are different than ducks, they have to, basically, run to get airborne,” Parren said. “They have solid bones, rather than hollow bones, because they're built for diving.”
Their heavy bodies and legs set further back than most waterfowl make it more difficult to escape water level fluctuations and walk too far inland, Parren said.
So, if they can, they find a little island, a man-made loon raft, marsh lands or a sandy shore to build their nests, and sometimes that ends up being on the beach of someone's cottage or camp.
“They often build mounds right out of the water,” Hanson said.
Though 80% of Vermont's loons live in the Lakes regions in the north-central parts of the state, the past two decades have seen rising population in the central and southern parts of the state as well, Hanson said.
Directly east, at Squam Lake in New Hampshire, the loon population became so healthy that overpopulation led to neighbor squabbles and territory disputes.
“They're calling it social chaos,” Hanson said. “Pairs have become unstable against each other.”
Last year in Vermont, 97 loon chicks hatched out and 73 survived to the end of August, and Hanson said there are chicks currently in the Chittenden reservoir and on Kent Pond.
But that doesn't mean folks should scramble to view the loons: when visitors stumble on a nest they can scare the parents away, leaving the nest vulnerable to predators like raccoons who hunt along the banks.
Instead, the best sight is far-sighted, and the experts encouraged ornithophiles to admire from afar with binoculars, and leave the loons peacefully be.
The birds are protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty, an agreement between the United States, Canada and Mexico, that outlaws the killing of non-game birds — such as loons and songbirds — for their meat, feathers, chicks and one or two eggs they lay once a year.
Lead weights for fishing can be swallowed by the birds, so fishermen are urged not to use them, and other pieces of fishing equipment can pose a lethal threat to the birds if they're left behind, Hanson said.
Loon harassment — even following one in a kayak — is punishable by law enforcement, and may even result in the revoking of a hunting license, Hanson said.
“We also ask that motorboaters obey ‘no wake’ laws within 200 feet of shorelines because boat wakes can flood and destroy shoreline loon nests,” Hanson said in a press release.
The social creatures that they are, though, Hanson said it's possible that a loon might want a closer look at you during its swim through any of Rutland County's lakes in search of crawfish, trout or perch.
“Just enjoy it,” Hanson said.
Volunteers are currently wanted to monitor the loon populations in Great Averill, Island, Bald Hill, Jobs, Center, Salem, Memphremagog, South Bay, May, Hardwick, Nelson, Stiles, Moore, Comerford, Keiser, Ewell, Peacham, Osmore, Waterbury, Rescue, Hortonia, Bomoseen, and St. Catherine, and people encouraged to participate in Loonwatch Day on July 20, where the state hopes to survey all lakes 20 acres or larger to report on loon populations, according to a release.
