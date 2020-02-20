BARRE — The story of Barre’s Italian granite sculptors is well-known and remembered, but Barre’s legion of sculptors also came from a wide variety of countries such as Canada, England, Ireland, France, Greece, Turkey, Poland, Switzerland and Spain.
Some of these sculptors returned to the land of their birth after working in Vermont.
One such sculptor was Lorenzo Ascasibar from Spain, born in 1930. After being trained as a sculptor in Bergara, Bilbao, and Madrid, Spain, Lorenzo decided to improve and broaden his knowledge of sculpting by moving to the United States in 1958. For two years, he was employed at Usle & Perojo Granite Co. of Barre. He worked with Barre sculptor Frank Gaylord and Barre’s granite manufacturers Anderson-Friberg and LaCross Memorials.
Between 1958 and 1977, Lorenzo worked in the United States creating sculptures in wood, bronze, silver and stone. He became a member of the American Artists Professional League, an organization that protected artists’ interests and promoted realistic artwork and traditional American art forms.
Lorenzo’s talent was recognized by those in Barre and beyond. He produced dozens of exceptional pieces in Barre as well as Stamford, Connecticut at Geno J. Lupinacci Memorials, a Rock of Ages authorized dealer. Lorenzo’s statue of Christopher Columbus in Columbus Park (1960) and a statue of the Blessed Mother in Holy Name Churchyard can be seen in Stamford, Connecticut.
He also carved or modeled several statues for St. Raymond Cemetery in the Bronx, New York: two statues of the Spanish St. Raymond Nonnatus (1966), and a statue of St. John (1965), which honors president John F. Kennedy. In 1965, the trade magazine American Art in Stone wrote that “this figure of St. John has the qualities of a modern Michelangelo.
It would seem that this young gentleman, Lorenzo Ascasibar, is destined to become one of America’s most talented ecclesiastical sculptors. Most remarkable is the fact that Ascasibar not only modeled the original figure but did the final sculpturing himself from a single piece of granite.
Upon returning to Spain in 1977, Lorenzo became one of the best known post-war figurative sculptors in the Basque Country and had a long and fruitful professional career. He made more than 700 sculptures in stone, wood and bronze.
Lorenzo’s 90th birthday will be celebrated this year and his family and friends are paying tribute to him by publishing his biography and organizing an anthological exhibition of his works of art. In order to achieve this aim, organizers of this tribute need our help.
If anyone who reads this article has any information, photographs or testimony about Lorenzo Ascasibar, contact the Vermont Granite Museum at info@vtgranitemuseum.org or 802-476-4605. Pictures and written material can be scanned at the museum and the originals returned to the owner.
Scott A. McLaughlin is the executive director of the Vermont Granite Museum of Barre.
