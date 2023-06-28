Loretto Home to close

The Loretto Home, which has served local seniors since its construction in 1904, will close at the end of September, according to an announcement Wednesday by Vermont Catholic Charities.
The announcement said residents of the Level III residential care home on Meadow Street would be relocated during the next 90 days to either the nearby St. Joseph Kervick Residence, another of the Vermont Catholic Charities’ facilities or a different facility.
“As is the case with many residential care homes, Loretto Home is facing financial challenges including the ongoing nurse workforce shortage, the associated high cost of contract nursing, and the stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rate,” the announcement read. “Unfortunately, Loretto Home is no longer financially viable after many years of absorbing losses.”
Questions about how many residents were at the home or what plans the Diocese of Burlington might have for the property went unanswered Wednesday, as the listed contact on the press release and other officials able to answer questions were unavailable.
Similarly, a call to the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging went unreturned and a spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living said nobody there was available to comment Wednesday.
Mayor Michael Doenges said he learned of the impending closure when a reporter contacted him late Wednesday afternoon.
“That’s really disappointing for so many reasons,” he said. “That’s a good community of people there. I get calls from people there all the time. ... The services have been great. The Catholic Community in Rutland is really strong. ... It’s been a blessing to the community. To think that it’s just going to go away is really awful.”
Doenges said if the facility has to close, he hoped the property might serve to help alleviate the city’s housing crisis.
“We have so many different needs right now,” he said. “What typically happens when the diocese lets go of a property, it takes them a while to release that asset ... If they don’t have a buyer, I’m certain, as a community, we can help them shop it.”
The Loretto Home was built in 1904 for $15,000 by the Rev. T.J. Gaffney, who intended it to be a nonsectarian facility serving “any elderly woman who shows herself worthy of charitable support.” It was first expanded in 1954.