Deputy Chief William Lovett was named interim chief of the Rutland City Fire Department Monday, and is a candidate to take the job permanently.
“I have a lot of confidence in him and in the other two deputy chiefs,” Mayor David Allaire said.
Chief James Larsen has been suspended since Jan. 13, when the city firefighters’ union complained that he had created a hostile work environment at the station. Mayor David Allaire said Monday negotiations with Larsen over a separation agreement were continuing.
Deputy Chief Seth McBride had been acting chief while Larsen was on vacation prior to the suspension and continued in that role afterward. Lovett, 57, is the senior firefighter and officer in the department and previously served as interim chief following the departure of Michael Jones in 2017.
“The mayor asked me this afternoon if I would watch the shop until everything is resolved,” Lovett said.
Lovett, who has been with the department since 1981, said he did not apply for the top spot after Jones left.
“I had been asked a couple of times,” he said. “The reality is the family situation just didn’t seem to work. I had an 8-year-old.”
Now, Lovett said, he feels more available. He worked considerable overtime alongside Larsen when the new chief’s clashes with other senior leaders led to a wave of departures, leaving the department drastically understaffed at the top.
“It’s a good bunch of guys and gals,” he said of the department. “Things have been looking up and we want to keep moving in that direction. ... The big desire from everybody is to keep moving forward and I think we can do that.”
Allaire said he has not decided whether to conduct another national search for the next permanent chief or to simply hire from within, but that Lovett had expressed his interest in the job.
“I do have several thoughts on that,” he said. “We are considering all options.”
The Board of Alderman does not have a direct say in how the search is conducted, but does get to approve of the contract for whoever Allaire chooses. Board President Sharon David said she expects discussions between the mayor and the board.
“Is there an interest in-house and is there ability in-house?” Davis said. “That’s the question. The whole goal initially was to train the trainers and get somebody in place.”
Jones was hired in 2015 after the city fired Robert Schlachter. Then-Mayor Christopher Louras said Jones was a temporary pick whose mandate was to develop leadership from within the department to take over after he left.
However, Jones, a retired career member of the Vermont Army National Guard, was not a firefighter. Clashes with the rank-and-file over a proposed restructuring plan led to a unanimous no-confidence vote by the union, and Jones parted ways with the city shortly after Allaire ousted Louras in the 2017 election.
A long national search followed during which one candidate withdrew after being named by Allaire but before the board could hold a confirmation vote. Larsen was hired in 2018 and set out to modernize the department, triggering clashes with senior leadership. Rapid turnover in the department followed, but the situation appeared to have calmed down by the end of 2018.
That appearance was shattered last month, when Allaire suspended Larsen for a week for “intimidating, bullying, condescending and/or belittling” conduct toward firefighters.
The letter of complaint from the union described morale being so low that firefighters actively avoided Larsen around the fire station.
The letter of reprimand that accompanied the suspension said Larsen would be on an improvement plan when he returned to duty, but Allaire placed the chief on paid administrative leave as soon as the suspension ended.
Alderman Matt Whitcomb, chairman of the public safety committee, said the choice between hiring from within and a wider search is “always tough.”
“If there’s a distinct, interested candidate there who’s ready to take the reins, they already know the system, they know the history — that could be very useful and it would be very good for morale,” he said.
Whitcomb said he was happy to see Lovett named as interim.
“I’d be very interested to entertain him as full-time chief,” Whitcomb said. “The thing I’d need help with is, is he the person, not just in terms of technical skills, but is he the person to cultivate that young group there?”
