William Lovett was named to be the next city fire chief this week.
Lovett has been doing the job since February, when he was appointed acting chief while the city finalized a separation agreement with his predecessor, James Larsen. Mayor David Allaire told the Board of Aldermen Monday he was ready to put Lovett’s name forward for the position permanently.
“As time has passed, it’s become more clear to me and all who have worked with and around City Hall and up at the fire station ... in his many months serving as acting fire chief, Bill has shown the leadership, he has shown the desire, and he’s shown the temperament. Bill has my full trust and full respect.”
The Board of Aldermen tabled the nomination until its next regular meeting. Alderman Sam Gorruso said he was ready to vote that night, but Board President Matt Whitcomb said he thought it would be better to follow the custom, which allows aldermen time to meet with the candidate and ask any questions they might have before voting. It takes seven “no” votes to overturn a mayoral appointment.
Lovett, 58, became a firefighter in 1981 and is the longest-serving member of the Rutland City Fire Department — though, he stressed, not the oldest. A second-generation firefighter, Lovett said his father joined the department after returning from service in the U.S. Navy.
“He came back just about the time the city was still under the ’47 flood,” Lovett said. “Chief Koltonski hired him. He knew he’d been in the Navy and had some knowledge of fire pumps. ... In the Navy, everybody’s a firefighter or everybody swims.”
Despite the legacy, Lovett said firefighting was not his first choice of a career.
“I initially had signed up to go to UVM for wildlife biology,” he said. “It was a great interest of mine, but I found out there wasn’t an awful lot of jobs in that field.”
Lovett said his older brother had worked as a part-time firefighter in college and early medical school and he followed suit but made a career out of it — despite their father’s misgivings.
“He knew some of the dangers involved,” Lovett said. “In ’81, they realized the carcinogens we were pumping into things were changing the job.”
The department has seen a long series of rocky leadership changes, and Lovett said one of his priorities will be to groom a successor.
“The calendar is going to work against me because eventually I do turn 65,” he said. “There needs to be a point where you step aside. ... Every time we have a retirement, we have an education, knowledge lag ... We lose an edge, that firsthand experience. I think we need to do a better job transferring that knowledge before retirement.”
The department has seen significant turnover in recent years, and Lovett said he has already undertaken efforts like having new firefighters go to the Rutland Regional Medical Center to familiarize themselves with its capabilities and personnel.
“Everybody’s been so incredibly receptive to working with us to re-establish those connections,” he said.
Lovett said leading the department is a privilege.
“We’ve got a great bunch of guys and gals at the station who are willing to learn,” he said. “They are so willing to make the place a better place.”
