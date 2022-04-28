The Loyalty Day Parade returns to Rutland on Sunday after a two-year hiatus.
Organizers said the event — stepping off at 2 p.m. and featuring 54 units in five sections — is smaller than Rutlanders remember it, but is still a worthy resurrection of a Rutland tradition.
“We’re not where we normally are,” said organizer William Gillam. “It’s going to take another year to build it back up. ... The key thing is, we can still do a parade.”
Gillam said the parade is dedicated to longtime organizers Gerry Garrow and Richard Blongy. Matthew Conway will serve as the grand marshal.
Loyalty Day became an official holiday in the United States in 1958 after the Veterans of Foreign Wars suggested it as an answer to the large military parades held in the Soviet Union on International Workers’ Day. For some time, Rutland boasted the largest loyalty day parade in the state, with crowds estimated as big as 20,000 people turning out in the 1970s.
Interest waned, and the parade was almost canceled in 2014 after a longtime organizer retired and nobody initially stepped forward to take over. It was called off in 2016 because of weather and then in 2020 as consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the local VFW head said there had not been any discussions of trying to revive the parade yet, likely resulting from the continuing pandemic.
Organizer Shella Mills said the pandemic isn’t canceling the parade this year, but did lead to a late start to the organizing.
“Instead of starting in November, we started in February,” she said. “We weren’t positive if anything was going to change as far as the pandemic went. Every time you turned around, the news would be there was another spike.”
Weighing against that, she said, was an urge to get back to normal. Once they got going, Mills said they faced more challenges than just the time frame. Many groups that might have participated in the parade were non-committal, she said, and a number of the contacts they had at different participating organizations were no longer current.
“We have lost a lot of veterans this year,” she said.
Gillam said a number of school bands were still under COVID restrictions, and some of the VFW and American Legion posts that once participated had closed.
“We have four bands,” he said. “That’s OK ... The farthest participant is the Whitehall Fire Department. The farthest VFW is from Brattleboro.”
Mills said the parade will feature two veteran motorcycle clubs, tractors, decorated trucks and “twirlers.”
Gillam said organizers were already looking ahead to next year, saying they want to turn the event into a statewide band competition modeled on a Loyalty Day celebration in Missouri.
“They make it into a whole weekend, so it’s a tourism thing,” he said. “They have a lot of corporate sponsors. That’s something we need to work on.”
