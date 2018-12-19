Rutland City aldermen clashed Wednesday over budget cuts opponents characterized as last-minute blindsides and proponents admitted were “arbitrary.”
The Board of Aldermen ultimately decided to put a $21,454,605 budget proposal before voters in March. They trimmed $117,916 from Mayor David Allaire’s initial budget proposal, according to Alderman William Notte, but $28,884 was eaten by a liability insurance adjustment. Notte called in final numbers as the meeting ran close to the Herald’s deadline.
Early on, Alderman Scott Tommola announced he would seek to cut the computer budgets of every department — roughly $194,000 — by 75 percent. Tommola said he feels the city spends a lot on computers and information technology and has argued that it is time the city had its own IT department, or at least an in-house IT specialist. Alderman Chris Ettori seconded Tommola’s motion “for debate,” saying that there was a lot of inefficiency with each department handling its computer needs independently.
“If each department is going to Staples to buy a computer, I don’t think we’re doing a good job with our IT needs,” Ettori said. “I’m not sure cutting 75 percent from this budget is the best approach, but we need to do something.”
Ettori said he at least wanted to see dialogue on the issue. Notte said the place for that would be a committee discussion, and that cuts that deep could easily “hamstring” departments that might need particular software upgrades.
“What I don’t think would be right ... would be at the last minute to cut this from every budget and throw the department heads a real curveball,” Notte said.
Tommola said the cut would create a “serious impetus” to address the issue.
“If we don’t do something this year, we’re going to put it off next year,” he said. “Some computers might be old, but they can hang on for another year. Twenty-five percent gives (the departments) some leeway. ... We need to be running the city with one foot in the present and one foot in the future. Ignoring IT departments when IT is a part of everyone’s everyday life is negligent.”
Tommola likened the issue to the city’s creation a few years earlier of a human resources department. Allaire said there was a lot of discussion before the city created that position, and that it wasn’t clear at the moment that creating an IT position would actually save any money.
“If we hire an IT person, we’re still going to have to buy hardware, pay for software,” he said. “I think it’s a discussion that needs to happen over a period of time, not during a budget discussion when we’re trying to finalize a budget.”
Allaire said the police department’s computer system was significantly different from those of other departments.
“They’re hooked up to the state, they’re hooked up to the feds,” he said. “It’s a whole other level.”
Board President Sharon Davis attempted to call a vote, but Ettori said he wanted to debate more. Davis suggested that could be better accomplished with a committee referral, but Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey interjected to say she could support a 50 percent cut. Tommola amended his motion to 50 percent.
“I agree something needs to be done, but I’m not going to vote for this motion and leave the department heads hanging,” Alderman Paul Clifford said.
Notte requested a roll-call vote. Only Alderman William Gillam joined Tommola, Ettori and Humphrey in voting “yes,” and the motion failed.
Later in the meeting, Ettori attempted unsuccessfully to cut the $145,000 purchase of a new 5-ton truck for the Department of Public Works and $20,000 of the planned building maintenance for the fire department. Regarding the former, Alderman Thomas DePoy noted that he had frequently voted against new trucks for DPW, but that the truck being replaced was 17 years old.
“I’ve seen that vehicle,” he said. “It’s pretty much going to the melter or the crusher — that’s all it’s worth at this point.”
There was an extensive discussion about how much the city really needed to budget on gas and heating oil that led to some cuts, and Ettori successfully argued to cut $20,000 from the city attorney’s $80,000 for outside legal services.
