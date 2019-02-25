KILLINGTON — Voters will meet at the Killington Elementary School on March 4 at 7 p.m. to discuss items on the town warning. Residents will meet again at the Town Office on March 5 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote by Australian ballot on a number of articles.
Notable articles to be voted on include:
— Article 3 asks if voters will spend $4,676,767, with $3,653,023 to be raised in taxes, on the General Fund.
— Article 4 asks if voters will allow the town to bond not more than $1 million for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of East Mountain Road and Dean Hill Road. It’s expected state and federal aid programs will lower the amount the town needs to spend.
— Article 5 asks if the town will bond not more than $4,775,000 for the construction of a public safety building on land owned by the town.
— Article 6 asks if voters will bond not more than $588,000 for funding Tropical Storm Irene bridge replacement projects.
— Article 7 asks if the town will establish a reserve fund not to exceed 25 percent of the highway and general fund that would be used for shortfalls caused by “non-recurring and unanticipated general fund and highway expenses, to be funded by future general fund balances.”
Voters will also elect a moderator for one year, a select board member for three years, a treasurer for three years, a lister for a two-year seat, a lister for a three-year seat, a grand juror for one year, a town agent for one year, a trustee of public funds for three years, a cemetery commissioner for three years and a library trustee for five years.
— Keith Whitcomb Jr.
