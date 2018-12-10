Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg hopes to put a $3 million bond on the March ballot for bridge and culvert work.
Wennberg gave the Public Works Committee a “preview” of the bond Monday night as the committee reviewed the proposed general fund public works budget for FY 2019-20. Wennberg said he will discuss a second planned bond, for stormwater improvements, when the committee goes over the water and sewer budget on Tuesday.
Referring to the proposal as “Bridge Bond II,” Wennberg said it would continue the work of the 2012 bridge bond, which funded the Dorr Drive Bridge, Ripley Bridge, Forest Street Bridge and Killington Avenue culvert projects.
“We are at a point now where we’re looking for the next batch,” he said.
That batch was chosen, Wennberg said, by an engineering survey of all the city’s bridges and culverts. Over the next five or six years, he said, the bond would fund work on culverts on Park Street, Church Street, Allen Street, Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue as well as Bridge 25 on Grove Street.
“These are the ones you drive over all the time and don’t even know they’re there,” Wennberg said.
As the other committees have with almost every other section of the proposed budget this year, the Public Works Committee approved the numbers before them without trying to remove anything Monday.
The $3.7 million budget — up about $6,000 from last year — was approved as-written.
The most involved discussion came over a line item of $145,000 to replace a much-battered 17-year-old five-ton truck. Alderman Chris Ettori said that while he was not challenging Wennberg over the need to replace that particular truck, he did question the department’s eight-year purchasing cycle in which one of DPW’s eight five-ton trucks is replaced every year. Ettori noted that the city had gotten well over a decade out of each of the last couple trucks they had replaced.
“Given the budget pressures, should we be on an eight-year schedule for these trucks?” he asked. “I think we’re at a place where we need to think about how we do this differently.”
Wennberg said the rotation let the city hit a sweet spot in terms of maintenance costs and trade-in value on the old trucks, unloading them before they start to have reliability issues. He said the winter maintenance plan requires all eight of the trucks to be in service.
“If one breaks down, we call behind,” he said. “We’re looking at about four hours to salt the entire city with everything running.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(3) comments
I have known Commissioner Wennberg for over thirty years and while I have not always agreed with him I have always believed he is honest and therefore that this bond issue is needed. Two things. It would help retirees like myself and maybe all taxpayers if the cost was broken down as to how much the bond would be on the tax rate. I retired in 2004 and my taxes have doubled since then. Not complaining, just an observation. I am always in favor of upgrading whatever needs to be done in Rutland. Also, I know there is a bridge on Grove Street between Crescent and Oak, but where is the other culvert on Grove Street that needs replacing? Kudos to Jeff and the DPW!
I have known Jeff Wennberg for over thirty years and while I have not always agreed with him I know him to be honest and a man of his word, therefore this bond issue is needed. Two things: It might help voters and taxpayers to know how much this bond issue will raise their tax rate over whatever number of years. Since I retired in 2004 my property taxes have doubled. Not complaining. Just an observation. I am always in favor of improvements to Rutlnd's infrastructure. And two: I know that there is a bridge on Grove Street between Crescent and Oak Street but where is the other culvert that needs replacing? Kudos to Jeff and the DPW!
I have to apologize. I did not think my first comment posted so I redid it. As Pat Hurley once said: "We have heard the same story from you at least four times but it never changes so we know you are telling the truth."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.