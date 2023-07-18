295838970_418818860280919_3800431319838159191_n.jpg

A world of fantasy and folklore will return to Rutland next weekend for the “Magical Mischief” festival, hosted by Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention.

The free event, which will celebrate wizards, dragons and all things mythical, will take place on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park.

