A world of fantasy and folklore will return to Rutland next weekend for the “Magical Mischief” festival, hosted by Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention.
The free event, which will celebrate wizards, dragons and all things mythical, will take place on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Park.
Featuring 20 magical activities, including fairy house building, wand making, a mermaid dunk tank, potion crafting and much more, event organizer and Come Alive Outside Executive Director Arwen Turner said there will be plenty of fun for all ages.
“This event is just another example of how fun it is to (bring) the community together and not have it be focused so much on the outcome of wellness, but on bringing people together through the invitation of joy,” Turner said.
Expecting some 750 people to attend the event, Turner said that every large-scale event Come Alive Outside and Partners for Prevention have co-hosted this year has garnered no fewer than 500 visitors.
This is the second year the groups have held this event; however, Turner said organizers broadened the fantastical theme this year to be more inclusive. She gave thanks to Rutland County Pride for helping advise organizers on that decision, adding that she is appreciative of that partnership.
“This (event) is part of building the community back together. We’ve really taken that into consideration to make it the most inclusive, too,” said Sarah Cosgrove, one of the organizers who works with Partners for Prevention. “We’ve invited all our community partners to come and put that touch of whimsy into it, take our resources and information and convey it in a fun way — and make it a fun afternoon outdoors.”
Food trucks Frickin’ Chicken and So-Full Sisters will also be in attendance at the event to serve themed food and drinks to mortals and magical creatures of all varieties. Participants are advised to bring cash if they plan to purchase food at the event.
Turner shared that for families experiencing financial hardship, food truck vouchers are available upon request. Those in need of this resource should reach out to arwen@comealiveoutside.com.
“We want to make sure that there aren’t barriers for people to have the full experience,” Turner said.
To finish the event, a competitive costume parade will be held at noon for visitors of all ages. Winners will receive a little token of their victory.
“I had so much fun last year,” 6-year-old Keaton Stine said in a recent release from Come Alive Outside. “I made a lot of stuff and saw lots of people in funny hats. I want to do it again!”
The event will go on in light rain or shine; however, any cancellations due to inclement weather will be posted on Come Alive Outside’s social media and website.
Cosgrove added that Partners for Prevention and Come Alive Outside are currently looking for organizations and community partners who would be interested in collaborating on future events, such as the annual “Area 802: Face Your Fears” event held around Halloween. Interested parties can reach out to either organization to get involved.
“These events are really accessible ways to enjoy being outside without needing equipment or having to travel far or having to have a certain skill set for outdoor recreation,” Turner said. “(Partners for Prevention and Come Alive Outside) are health and wellness organizations and we’re just trying to find ways that make it fun and inclusive for people to come out and maybe do new things.”