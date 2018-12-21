There was one window to rule them all. Center Street's Make It Sew was voted best window display this year in the Downtown Rutland Holiday Window Contest hosted by the Rutland Downtown Partnership, taking the competition by storm with snowflake-laced panes and twinkling white holiday lights that shimmered like stars.
The display featured mannequins dressed in gowns and a suit of evergreen fronds accented with rich red berries backed by a white wonderland of lace and gauze with baby snowy owls perched elegantly on the shoulders.
“We are so pleased and grateful to everyone who voted, and we really honestly did not believe we had it,” said owner Jennifer Usher on Friday.
She said the dress with fronds attached to the outside can be worn if the wearer doesn't mind the occasional poke of pine needles.
Usher said she consistently keeps up seasonal window displays throughout the year, and will enter the contest again next year.
“We need bright fun things to look at in the snow,” Usher said.
