Every week, 469 tons of food scraps are produced in Rutland County, according to the county solid waste district.
To better visualize that, said Carl Diethelm, outreach coordinator for the Rutland County Solid Waste District, know that one cubic yard of food scraps amounts to about half a ton.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said Monday at a meeting of the Hunger Council of Rutland County. “But the cool thing is, not all of that is going to a landfill, a lot of it is being fed to pigs or chickens, being composted and even donated.”
Diethelm cited 2014 studies done by the district, and presented information on food waste along with Anne Bijur, education and sustainability consultant for the Waste Management and Prevention Division of the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Hunger Council of Rutland County is one of several in the state. Comprising dozens of local organizations ranging from churches to businesses, the councils are facilitated by Hunger Free Vermont, a statewide nonprofit group dedicated to tackling food insecurity.
The council met Monday to talk about how to better reduce the amount of food being wasted.
The average American throws out about 4.5 pounds of food per day, Bijur said. The goal behind Vermont’s 2012 Universal Recycling Law, which in part will see all food scraps banned from entering landfills by 2020, is to produce less food waste and recycle, compost or divert it to people or animals who can safely eat it.
Bijur said since the law took effect, more food has been diverted from landfills each year, but the goal is to see that level off by creating less waste at the source.
Diethelm said the waste district’s studies didn’t look at how much food is being donated to food shelves or fed to farm animals, but it’s thought there’s potential to increase the amount. He said most of the food waste, according to the studies, is coming from industrial and commercial sources, which is good, as these sources are easier to work with on diverting food waste than residential sources.
He said some questions do remain, however, such as how much food waste is still edible by humans and animals.
“I don’t know how we might go about estimating that, but there’s definitely plenty of potential to still recover or rescue food from being wasted,” Diethelm said.
He said there are barriers to rescuing, recycling and diverting wasted food. Some entities perceive it will take too much time and energy, and sometimes their perceptions aren’t wrong. To be eaten by humans, food has to be handled according to certain standards, and not everything can be fed to animals. When it comes to dealing with large corporations, sometimes there’s difficulty making things happen on a local level, but this isn’t always the case, either.
“It was nice to touch a little bit on the residential and the personal, and I think especially in our rural communities that’s what it comes down to in terms of the food waste reduction,” said Jesse Pyles, co-chairman of the hunger council and executive director of Smokey House Center in Danby. “We also saw in your slides so much of the problem is institutional and commercial and manufacturing, and that’s where so many of us come into play in diverting food that could be eaten by people or by animals.”
Near the end of the meeting, the council broke into groups to discuss working with different types of food waste producers, from large institutions such as hospitals and schools, to grocery stores and private homes.
Pyles said based on discussions he’s heard, the Vermont Foodbank, a statewide nonprofit that distributes food to local pantries and shelves, is a major player in connecting food producers with charitable food distributors.
Challenges remain with regards to logistics, communication and legal liability concerns, Bijur said, speaking for the group she met with.
It was agreed by consensus that a workshop about how to work with food producers to set up a donation and diversion system for food scraps would be useful.
