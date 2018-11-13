WELLS — Every year around Thanksgiving it is not unusual for Michelle Bates to find a turkey on her doorstep when she comes home.
People leave them there as a donation for the free community Thanksgiving dinner she organizes in Wells each year.
She has been putting on this community Thanksgiving dinner in Wells for the past nine years at the Rose Village School where she used to work as the head cook, she said. The dinner will start at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, and anyone can attend.
Bates decided with her husband, Tom Bates, to start doing this because their children had their own families, so it was just the two of them for Thanksgiving. Michelle Bates had started a food bank in Wells called Our Neighbor’s Table, so this was an extension of her desire to help provide food to people in need and give people a place to go when they don’t have one, she said.
“Everyone deserves a Thanksgiving, no matter their situation,” Bates said.
The first year she held this event there were close to 100 people in attendance and this year she expects 50-60 people.
People from all over have come to the dinner in the past, not just people from Wells. At the first dinner she put together, there were even people visiting from New Jersey in attendance, Bates said.
“It’s for folks who don’t have a place to go,” Bates said.
Linda Phillips has attended and helped out with the event with her husband for numerous years and said it’s great to see what the Bateses do every year.
“We enjoy it, it’s nice to see people come together,” Phillips said.
On Thanksgiving Day, some volunteers help peel potatoes while others make gravy or help cook food that people drop off to be cooked to help out, Phillips said.
Michelle Bates does the majority of the cooking with her husband: preparing the turkey and anything else that needs to be cooked, she said.
Bates said the event is dependent on donations they get every year because without them they could not put this together.
She and her husband buy the food they need that they don’t get from donations, Bates said. They also use vegetables, such as potatoes and squash, from the garden at their farm, Wellsmere Farm, Tom Bates said.
Most of the food is donated by community members; they donate turkeys, cranberry sauce and pies mostly, Michelle Bates said.
Tom Bates helps out with everything on Thanksgiving Day, and he said his wife does all the planning leading up to the event but he helps out preparing the dinner.
He carves the turkey, helps peel potatoes if no one volunteers to help, and helps with the cleanup afterwards, Michelle Bates said.
Tom and Michelle Bates not only provide this dinner at the school, but deliver it to people’s homes on Thanksgiving Day if they ask for it.
Tom Bates drives the food to their homes once it’s prepared, he said.
They prepare a box of leftovers for those who come to the dinner as well.
Michelle Bates said leftovers are a big part of Thanksgiving, and she wants to make sure everyone who comes has leftover turkey to make a hot turkey sandwich the next day, she said.
The most challenging part for her is figuring out how much food is needed each year because of the varying number of people who come.
Some people RSVP, but she always makes sure there is extra for those who do not and still come, Bates said.
She doesn’t have a specific formula to determine how much she needs, she just guesses, and she has never run short, she said.
Bates does everything in her power to get the word out about the dinner so people know about it, she said.
“It’s about getting the word out so no one sits at home alone or goes without a Thanksgiving dinner,” Bates said.
