NORTH CLARENDON — Mason Hubbard has had several very rough days in his short life, but he had a pretty good one on Friday.
The 3-year-old cancer survivor got a trip to the Rutland City Fire Station, a ride in a firetruck, and a playground in his backyard thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Said Samantha Hubbard, Mason’s mother, he was diagnosed at seven months with neuroblastoma, a childhood cancer. He had one tumor on his head and another in his stomach, according to his parents, and he underwent 2½ years of treatment that included aggressive chemotherapy, surgeries and two stem-cell transplants.
Samantha Hubbard said the treatments concluded in February.
“He has no evidence of disease,” she said. “He goes for scans every three months to make sure he stays that way.”
Hubbard said they applied to the Make-A-Wish foundation to get Mason his wish for a swing set and a clubhouse he and his older brother, Carson Hubbard, 6, could sleep in.
“They definitely picked this together,” Samantha Hubbard said. “They’re best friends.”
Indeed, when Carson declared, “Mason’s got so many cool things!” upon inspecting the play structure, his voice didn’t show a trace of jealousy.
The structure included a variety of swings, the clubhouse — which sat across an elevated platform — a rope ladder, a slide, a fire pole and a sandbox. After getting out of the firetruck that brought him home from the fire station — where he and his brother said they got to put out a fire using training equipment — Mason eagerly led his father by the hand to the play structure and got right to work in the sandbox.
While he was excited about the playhouse, Mason looked most satisfied when he declared that he got to honk the horn of the firetruck.
“We’ve been a little limited in what we can do these days because we can’t do our travels, but this was something he’d wanted right from the very start,” said Terry Hathaway, the foundation’s wish grantor, who oversaw the project. “This was a great wish to grant. ... They love to play out here, and it’s so healthy to be outside than in with all the screens. When we heard he wanted something outside, it was a no-brainer.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
