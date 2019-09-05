The latest business to leave Diamond Run Mall isn’t doing so willingly.
Cara Gauvin, who runs Peak Performance All-Star Cheerleading and Dance, said she was notified Tuesday that her lease was not being renewed and that she had 24 hours to vacate. Gauvin said she was caught by surprise and had expected her lease to be renewed.
“That’s how we’ve usually done business,” she said. “It just renews automatically, and it’s usually not a big deal.”
Gauvin said at midday Thursday that she did not yet know where the studio would relocate.
“We’ve been scrambling,” she said. “I’ve been making phone calls. I looked at one place locally yesterday, and I’m looking at another this afternoon. ... All the letter said was you have to be out in 24 hours. I called this morning and said that’s not realistic. It’ll take more than 24 hours just to take my stuff apart.”
Gauvin said she was “unofficially” given more time. She said the facility has been in the mall for at least five years.
“I liked being in the mall — other than, unfortunately, given so many people have left, the mall needs a considerable amount of work, and I don’t think the owners can afford it,” she said.
The mall’s office referred inquiries to Zamias Services, the company that built the mall and and now manages it for the Israeli investment firm that bought the property at the end of 2013. Zamias did not return a call Thursday and has not responded to media inquiries regarding the mall in several years.
Other store owners reached Thursday either said they were staying put or declined to comment.
“The mall’s had trouble, and it would be stupid not to think everyone would be leaving eventually,” Gauvin said. “I don’t know what their plan is, but I would say it’s only a matter of time.”
