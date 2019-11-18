The Diamond Run Mall is closed but not completely empty — yet.
Franzoni’s Auctions, which operated out of the mall for five years, will auction an eclectic collection of items left behind at the mall this weekend, including fixtures and hardware. The auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, though previews will be available starting at 8:30 a.m.
“It’s my first mall,” auctioneer John Franzoni said. “I’ve had some unusual stuff, but selling out a mall is different. It’s a walk-around auction. We’re going to go from room to room.”
Some of the items up for sale are obvious, like the food court furniture and the wooden benches.
“If people have a camp, they’re really nice,” Franzoni said of the hardwood benches. “There’s like 20 of them.”
Other items were abandoned by stores.
“The Shoe Department left all their displays,” he said. “If there’s a shoe store out there that needs stuff, they’re going to do really well. ... K-Mart left a safe — looks like a good-looking safe.”
Franzoni said Sbarro’s left behind a gas-powered pizza oven.
“I looked it up — when they bought it, it was $20,000 for that oven,” he said. “Then there’s another one, a wood-fire one that was in the restaurant.”
Franzoni said there were a number of items that would be expensive at retail, but have a very small market, making them a potential bargain at auction, such as the power inverter left in the former Sears space.
“It’s like a generator but it runs off batteries,” Franzoni said. “It helped them cut down on what they paid for electricity, which is a lot in a mall. ... I guess it’s worth a lot of money, but people don’t know what it is. One person will, and he’ll get it for pretty cheap.”
Similar logic applied, Franzoni said, to the faux-castle wall that surrounded the bounce houses by the food court and to a trash compactor.
“Is Casella going to come or Hubbard’s?” he asked. “I don’t know.”
Nor did he know, Franzoni said, the future of the mall. Zamias Services, which owns the mall in partnership with an Israeli investment firm, has said they plan to redevelop it as something other than a traditional enclosed shopping mall, mentioning retail and entertainment, but hasn’t said much else.
A call to Zamias CEO Joseph Anthony was not returned Monday.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.