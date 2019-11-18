Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Some icing possible. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.