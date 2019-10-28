The Diamond Run Mall isn't quite closed yet.
The doors were still open Monday, but only one business appeared to be operating while every other storefront with people visible within was being packed up.
"Wednesday's our last day," said Anita Rice, manager of Joli Air Studio, the apparent last shop standing. "We're going onto Wales Street where Sweeney Todd used to be. We're hoping to open Saturday, Nov. 2, or Tuesday. The contractor's trying as hard as he can."
Mountain Man Music and Jewelry has already relocated downtown. A sign on the door of the Shoe Department said that store is relocating to the downtown shopping plaza "November 4th-ish."
The mall was dark, with litter and debris in some areas and an outlet hanging out of the wall near one of the entrances.
Rumors of the mall's impending closure — usually just after the holidays — have popped up annually for several years. They gained further force earlier this year when several stores were evicted and revealed that their leases had clauses saying they could be terminated by the mall at any time for any reason.
Zamias Services — which owns the mall in partnership with an Israeli investment firm — has refused to publicly say when the mall was closing, but has admitted that they never intended to operate the property as a mall after buying it in 2013 and that they planned to redevelop it as something other than "a traditional closed mall," but likely with a mixture of retail and entertainment purposes. Zamias CEO Joe Anthony would not say when he planned to close the mall, but several store owners described being told to be out by the end of October.
A call to Zamias was not returned Monday. The company had remained silent about developments at the property for several years before discussing the situation in September.
At Joli on Monday, three customers were being worked on in chairs while another two waited.
"We had a clientele — that's why we stayed," Rice said. "We knew we had to be out on Nov. 1. We knew we had to find a place, but we were having a hard time because they only told us Oct. 2. We're excited we're moving to downtown and helping revitalize it. The mall took all these businesses out of downtown and now they're all moving downtown."
