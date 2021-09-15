RUTLAND TOWN — The owners of Diamond Run Mall told the Select Board on Tuesday the vacant property is secured.
Property manager Ed Carr said an employee is on the property five days a week and there had been no intrusions in the past two weeks.
“We’ve tightened it considerably,” Carr told the board. “We’re continuing to tighten it up with some steel reinforcement. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.”
Carr said the wills did not seem to be finding ways recently, though. He said while staff had found evidence of somebody trying to get into the mall about every four days, none of those attempts had been successful. He said all tampering was fixed within 24 hours of discovery.
“We’ve got the roof very well under control,” he said. “The hatches are not only closed, they’re locked and secured with metal. If anyone is getting on the roof, they’re doing it with a ladder.”
Joe Anthony of Zamias Services, which owns the mall through a shell corporation, said they were working to set up 24-hour monitoring with motion sensors.
“It took a little longer than we had hoped,” he said. “People are busy.”
Concerns about security at the mall from both the town and Castleton University, which still operates the Spartan Arena there, prompted the board to push the owners on measures there. The board also voted late last month to bill the company $2,520 for police responses to the location. Carr said Tuesday the check was in the mail, and Board chair Mary Ashcroft pressed him and Anthony on who would respond to police calls there, noting that the development’s Act 250 permit required the mall to have its own security arrangements.
Anthony responded that in case of a crime or a health or safety issue, he imagined they could contact local police. Selectman Don Chioffi said that did not satisfy the Act 250 permit. Anthony said he would review the matter.
Anthony said he was only able to drop hints about the search for tenants underway as part of the plan to redevelop the mall, which closed in 2019.
“A lot of interest folks — not just retail, but other uses, including residential and hotels,” he said. “I do believe we’ll have more to come in the very near future. Unfortunately, all our negotiations are bound, obviously, by confidentiality.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.