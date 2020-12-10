Paramount Theatre Executive Director Eric Mallette is no longer “interim.”
The theater announced this week that the board of directors had voted unanimously to give Mallette the job permanently.
Mallette, who was previously the program director, has been with the Paramount for 16 years and became interim director in July after his predecessor, Bruce Bouchard, announced his impending retirement.
Bouchard had remained in a development capacity. The theater said this week his last day with the organization will be Dec. 18.
“Bruce helped create a brand that everyone in the community can be proud of. The Paramount is a beacon of success for the region and we are forever grateful for his contributions toward that end,” Paramount Board President Charles Coughlin said in a statement released to media. “The board’s faith in Eric is rooted in his commitment to seeing that that trend continues; his experience and dedication make him the perfect fit for the job.”
