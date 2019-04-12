BURLINGTON — A Rutland man who fired a gun inside a crowded city bar a year ago pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Jamal “Shawn” Hall, 41, got into a confrontation with a patron inside the Hide-A-Way Tavern on Center Street shortly after midnight on April 13, 2018, Rutland Police said.
A security video from the downtown bar showed another patron swing a fist at Hall, who removed a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol from his waistband and fired at the patron, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
While fired at close range and a crowd was present, nobody was wounded, but the slug hit a pool table, Rutland City Police reported. Police said a second shot was fired as Hall fled out the back door.
Hall, who claimed other addresses in Brooklyn and Troy, New York, will be sentenced July 29 by Judge Christina Reiss. She accepted the guilty plea, but postponed a decision on the signed seven-page plea agreement
Hall is prohibited from possessing any firearms because he is a convicted felon in Vermont and New York. His criminal record includes convictions for cocaine possession July 14, 2015, and heroin possession July 10, 2012, in Vermont. He also has felony convictions in New York for criminal possession of a controlled substance on May 29, 2009, and forgery and criminal sale of a controlled substance on Jan. 8, 2004, the indictment said.
Reiss ordered Hall to remain in custody pending sentencing. Deputy marshals returned him to the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans following the change of plea hearing. He had denied the gun charge when arraigned Oct. 25.
A federal grand jury indicted Hall on June 20, but it remained sealed until Oct. 9.
Rutland Police said Hall was eventually identified as the barroom shooter a few days after the incident, but he eluded law enforcement until last summer. Police said they first got a tip from a Proctor woman who said Hall borrowed her car and never returned it in late July.
Vermont State Police said they tried to pull over the stolen car on Route 7 in Mount Tabor about 5:09 p.m. Aug. 2. This led to a high-speed chase through Danby, Wallingford, Clarendon and into Rutland, reaching speeds of 100 mph. A tire deflation device was placed in Rutland Town in an attempt to stop the car, Sgt. Eden Neary said in a news release. The car went over a grassy median to avoid the spikes.
The Honda continued into Rutland City, where police were able to flatten two tires before the driver lost control trying to turn onto Allen Street, records show. A low-speed crash occurred when the car slid into another vehicle at the intersection. The driver, identified as Hall, fled from the car, ran across four lanes of Route 7, but was arrested inside the Vermont State Fairgrounds.
Police said Hall advised he had taken Ecstasy before being stopped.
“This case represents the collaborative efforts of local, state and federal authorities to try and keep the community safe,” Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said last fall. She thanked U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan for making the prosecution of illegal firearms possession cases a priority.
The Rutland City Police, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Vermont State Police, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department and Fair Haven Police Department worked on the joint investigation and capture of Hall.
