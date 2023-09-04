BURLINGTON – A New York man charged with a double shooting in Addison County that killed a local resident and wounded his brother in June pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court on Friday to an unrelated charge of possession of a firearm in Rutland County two years ago by a convicted felon.

Zaquikon T. Roy, 35, is charged with possessing a loaded .40-caliber pistol on April 7 and 8, 2021, according to the one-count indictment. The gun, which had been used in drug dealing, was seen in Rutland, Brandon and Fair Haven. It was recovered during a court-ordered search of the vehicle Roy was using, records show.

