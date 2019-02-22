The case against a South Burlington man, who was accused of assaulting staff members at Rutland Regional Medical Center, has been delayed after a judge ordered that he undergo a competency hearing.
Adrian A. Moore, 27, of South Burlington, pleaded not guilty in Rutland criminal court in December to two misdemeanor charges of simple assault on a protected professional.
On Feb. 12, the state added a felony count of aggravated assault and four more misdemeanor counts of simple assault on a protected professional.
In an affidavit, police said they received a report Nov. 2 about an assault that had allegedly taken place at the psychiatric unit of RRMC earlier that week.
One staff member said he had been trying to “avoid eye contact” with Moore on Oct. 29 because Moore “has an issue with guys in general.”
The staff member said Moore hit him while his back was turned and when he turned around, Moore was “dancing on his toes and pumping his fists” and saying, “OK, let’s do this, let’s get this going.”
Two psychiatric technicians attempted to subdue Moore and calm him down. Both said he hurt them during the incident.
The first technician police interviewed said he tore his rotator cuff and expected to be unable to work for 6 to 8 weeks.
After Moore was returned to his room, he appeared “happy and proud” and began yelling “Whoop, whoop,” hospital staff told police.
One hospital staff worker gave police a statement that said Moore had “murderous and homicidal feelings” toward two of her colleagues.
Police responded to another report Jan. 17 at the Rutland hospital. One hospital staff member told police that Moore had assaulted a security officer, but because he was on a psychological hold, he couldn’t be cited into court.
A different security officer said Moore assaulted a psychiatric technician at the hospital on Jan. 24.
On Feb. 11, staff at RRMC reported another alleged assault by Moore.
One security guard said Moore had kicked him in the stomach and tore his shirt.
One psychiatric technician told police Moore had punched him. Another two said they witnessed the alleged assault.
There were several affidavits filed against Moore. In one of them, dated Feb. 12, an officer interviewed the psychiatric technician from the alleged Oct. 29 incident.
The technician said he had still not fully recovered from the assault. He said he had attempted to continue working in the hospital’s psychiatric unit but Moore allegedly attacked him again.
The affidavit said Moore has been convicted six times between 2013 and 2016 for assaulting protected professionals.
A competency hearing is scheduled for Moore in April.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver and attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Moore, asked Judge Samuel Hoar to recommend Moore’s psychiatric evaluation take place in a facility other than RRMC.
Hoar ordered Moore into the custody of the Vermont Department of Mental Health and made the recommendation he be placed somewhere other than Rutland.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.