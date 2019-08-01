A Rutland man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman who police say was trying to stop him from breaking his curfew.
Matthew Verno, 47, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges of aggravated domestic assault on Thursday.
Verno, who was found guilty for a series of sexual and domestic assault charges in Middlebury in 2007, was released from prison on furlough in December. After the alleged assault earlier this week, Verno’s furlough was revoked and he was taken to the Marble Valley Regional Corrections Facility.
In an affidavit, police say the most recent assault occurred on Tuesday, when Verno hit his girlfriend in the face because she tried to stop him from exiting his apartment and breaking his state-imposed curfew.
The alleged victim told law enforcement she was trying to block Verno from exiting his home when he lost his temper and hit her, causing her nose to bleed and knocking out one of her teeth.
The state expressed concern that Verno is a flight risk, especially given that he has not had much time to reintegrate into the community since his last release from prison.
However, Verno’s parole officer, Jamie Dickey, said in court Thursday that given the seriousness of the charges, the Department of Corrections is not likely to release Verno before this case is resolved. She explained that, because of his past convictions, Verno was already under state supervision for the rest of his life.
Verno faces up to 20 years in prison and a possible $35,000 fine for the new assault charges. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 26.
