An Orwell man is facing a criminal charge after police said he crashed his truck into the guardrail of a Poultney bridge on June 22.
Christopher Rozell, 31, of Orwell, was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday in Rutland criminal court on Monday on a misdemeanor charge of negligent driving. However, Rozell failed to appear in court, according to court documents, and a $50 warrant was issued for his arrest.
Police said Rozell drove a Chevrolet truck into a truck on Granville Street in Poultney on June 22 around 4:25 p.m.
Police said they didn't have an estimate for the cost of the damage at the time the affidavit was written on Oct. 13.
The charge is punishable by up to a year in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.