Less than a week after a North Clarendon man was accused of dragging a police officer 15 feet with his car, the man is facing additional charges.
Michael J. Goodnough, 43, was charged on Nov. 13 with a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude a law-enforcement officer.
Goodnough was released at the time on an unsecured $10,000 appearance bond. He is now being held in the Rutland jail after Judge Thomas Zonay changed the unsecured appearance bond to a $10,000 bond with a requirement that Goodnough put down at least 10 percent.
Zonay said he decided to change Goodnough’s conditions after Goodnough was arraigned Monday in Rutland criminal court on new charges. Goodnough pleaded not guilty to a felony count of impeding a police officer and one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and violating his court-ordered conditions of release.
Goodnough’s charges Nov. 13 were based on an affidavit from Officer Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department.
Rosario said he had seen some suspicious activity in downtown Rutland on Nov. 6 and stopped his patrol car to speak with Goodnough. The police officer said he spoke with Goodnough while Goodnough was sitting in a car with another man.
During the questioning, according to Rosario, Goodnough started the car and sped off, trapping Rosario in the car’s open door. Rosario estimated he was dragged about 15 feet before he could safely let go.
The other man inside the car jumped out and told police that he had been in fear for his life because of the way Goodnough was allegedly driving.
In a second affidavit, Trooper Jonathan Hall said he responded to a complaint of suspicious activity at Goodnough’s home around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.
Hall said while he was at the home investigating, he learned Goodnough was allegedly out of the home doing laundry. Goodnough’s court-ordered conditions of release require him to be home at all times except for court appearances, medical treatment and work.
Hall said he was contacted around 10:30 p.m. Sunday by a police dispatcher who said a caller reported Goodnough was now at home.
Hall said he went to the apartment and told Goodnough he was being arrested.
According to Hall, Goodnough backed away and began to pull away. During that time, a woman, whom Hall said he knew from previous law-enforcement encounters, put her hands in Goodnough’s pants pocket.
Hall said he grabbed the woman’s wrist to pull her hand out of the pocket but then Goodnough threw an item away that Hall said was “consistent with narcotic packaging.”
After placing handcuffs on Goodnough, Hall said he looked for the item but couldn’t find it.
The affidavit said Hall later talked to the woman who had put her hand in Goodnough’s pocket, and she told him it was a small glass jar that she then handed to Hall. He said he told her that the jar would have made a noise that he would have heard.
During Goodnough’s arraignment on Monday, Zonay told Goodnough his dilemma in creating conditions of release for Goodnough was that when he set conditions last week, he “expected them to be followed.”
While Zonay didn’t set bail for Goodnough’s latest charges, he changed the bail conditions from last week’s charges.
If convicted of the new charges, Goodnough could be sentenced to up to 4½ years in jail.
