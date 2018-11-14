A North Clarendon man as charged after a police officer said the man dragged him 15 feet with his car while the officer was questioning him about a possible drug sale.
Michael J. Goodnough, 43, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of negligent driving while attempting to elude a law-enforcement officer.
Goodnough was released on an unsecured $10,000 appearance bond.
He was charged as a habitual offender, a sentencing enhancement that can be charged against someone with convictions for three or more felonies. A person convicted as a habitual offender can be sentenced to up to life in prison although it’s unusual for a judge to actually impose such a lengthy sentence.
According to an affidavit written by Officer Emilio Rosario, of the Rutland City Police Department, Rosario was on patrol around 4:10 p.m. Nov. 6, when he spotted Goodnough driving on State Street in a Dodge Durango.
Rosario said he knew Goodnough from previous law-enforcement encounters and said he had, on Nov. 1, “received credible information that (Goodnough) was actively involved in the distribution of cocaine base.”
Rosario said he followed Goodnough to a driveway on Water Street. Along the way, he saw Brendon Brooks, 33, who Rosario said has a “history of illicit drug use,” walking on State Street and later sitting in Goodnough’s Durango.
Rosario said he decided to stop and investigate. He said he got out of his cruiser to talk to Goodnough and Brooks.
Both men seemed “startled by (Rosario’s) presence,” and he said they both agreed they had no idea who lived at the house in whose driveway they were parked.
“When I asked why they were parked there, there was an awkward silence, and they looked at each other for a moment as if each was hoping the other would come up with a logical answer to my question,” Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
Rosario said among the things he discussed with the men was that they were in an “area where people use and and buy illegal drugs.”
According to the affidavit, Brooks agreed to be searched, but Goodnough declined. Rosario said he told Goodnough he was being detained and called for other police to be dispatched to the area.
Rosario said Goodnough suddenly and without warning put the Durango into drive and drove away at a high rate of speed. He said Brooks jumped out of the passenger side of the SUV.
“The passenger side door was now open and pressed up against my chest as the vehicle was moving forward. I was holding onto the door and yelling in a loud, clear voice for (Goodnough) to stop. (Goodnough) did not stop and dragged me approximately 15 feet across the front lawn … as I hung onto the passenger side door telling him to stop,” Rosario wrote in the affidavit.
Because of the wet grass on the lawn, Rosario said he couldn’t find his footing and feared he would be run over if he let go of the door.
The affidavit said Brooks told Rosario he didn’t expect Goodnough to drive off as he allegedly had and said he had also been in fear for his life.
Brooks admitted he met with Goodnough because he planned to buy drugs, the affidavit said.
A supplemental affidavit from Officer Elizha Patterson, of the Rutland Police Department, said city police had issued an alert to look for Goodnough. On Thursday, troopers with Vermont State Police said they had found and arrested Goodnough.
While Judge Thomas Zonay allowed Goodnough to be released on an unsecured appearance bond, he also set a 24-hour curfew and ordered Goodnough not to drive and not to have contact with Brooks.
