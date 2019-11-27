BURLINGTON — A Barre man, who is the first person charged with a federal hate crime in Vermont after threatening to burn down the nearby home of a largely Hispanic family, will remain in prison pending trial in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Stuart Kurt Rollins, 58, has a history of violence and no treatment plan in place to address his severe mental health impairments, a federal court judge ruled on Wednesday.
U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy said he was concerned Rollins was having daily auditory hallucinations, but had discontinued without explanation mental health counseling through Washington County Mental Health after seven sessions.
Conroy said Rollins has a criminal record that reflected a history of violence including seven assault convictions — five of them coming since age 40. Conroy also mentioned 27 criminal convictions for indecent or sexual misconduct from an incident in Pennsylvania in 1990 that netted him a 5- to 10-year prison term.
Conroy also said Rollins had alcohol and substance-abuse problems in the past, and that the weight of the evidence in the new case looked strong.
Assistant Public Defender David McColgin said federal authorities should “not use the criminal justice system for what is clearly a mental health problem.”
McColgin said he thought there were conditions that could be set to protect the public. He said Rollins served in the U.S. Air Force from 1978 to 1980 but has strong ties to the area. The Newport native returned to Vermont in 2002 and has lived with his ex-wife for nine years. Rollins spends his time fixing and selling bicycles, McColgin said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia Torti said an early estimate under the federal sentencing guidelines shows Rollins is facing about 18 months to almost 3 years without even considering his lengthy criminal history. He could get some time taken off if he admits responsibility early on, she said.
Torti said Rollins claims “he hears voices,” and she feared the court would release him to live in the house on Hillside Avenue directly across the street from the Hispanic family that he threatened. She said the hallucinations, hostility and alcohol abuse by Rollins created a bad mix, if released.
Last Friday afternoon, Rollins pleaded not guilty in federal court to a charge of threatening and intimidating members of the Hispanic family — including three minors — by burning their home and by claiming he would set members on fire.
The second count in the indictment said a Caucasian woman who lives with the Hispanic family also was a victim because of the threats and intimidation issued by Rollins.
Barre City Police moved quickly to arrest Rollins on state charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct, following a series of incidents in the Hillside Avenue neighborhood throughout July 29.
The following day, a state judge agreed not to jail Rollins, but set conditions of release. Rollins was back in state court in October for violation of his release conditions by making contact with one of the victims, but was released again by a state judge.
Both Torti and McColgin said they might seek a psychiatric or psychological examination for Rollins before trial.
The indictment said Rollins shouted derogatory comments about the family’s race and perceived national origin, and told family members to go back to their country.
Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault has said his office will review the earlier state charges to make sure there is no overlap.
Rollins has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Barre to a felony charge of lewd and lascivious conduct, and four misdemeanor charges: criminal threatening, unlawful mischief, disorderly conduct and aggravated disorderly conduct by using abusive language making it a hate crime.
Conroy has given the defense until Feb. 20 to investigate the case and file pre-trial motions.
Barre police reported responding to the neighborhood starting the afternoon of July 29 and through the night. All the members of the victims’ family but one are Hispanic.
Rollins repeatedly directed racial and ethnic slurs at the family, police said. In addition to threatening to “get rid of you people from my street” and set fire to the home while the family slept, Rollins yelled at one member of the family, “(expletive) Spanish (expletive). I’m going to set you on fire and watch you burn, (expletive),” Torti wrote in court papers.
