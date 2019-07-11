A School Street man is being held on $10,000 bail after a woman told police he had hit her with a metal baseball bat during a July 1 argument in Rutland.
Pat E. Wright, 38, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty July 3 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of first-degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, a felony charge of larceny from a person and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
In an affidavit, Officer Oscar Menjivar, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he met with a woman at the Rutland City police station at around 8:35 a.m. July 1.
The woman said she and Wright, with whom she had a relationship, had argued June 29 because Wright accused her of cheating.
The woman said Wright assaulted her because he didn’t trust her.
She told police Wright bit her upper thigh and hit her in the face with tip of the bat, causing her bottom lip to bleed. The woman said he punched her eye with a closed fist and hit her in the ankle with the bat.
Asked to rate the pain she felt on a scale of 1 to 10, the woman described the pain as a 9 when she was hit in the face with the bat.
Menjivar said the woman allowed him to photograph her injuries. He described bruises on her person that matched her description of her injuries.
The woman told police that she had a credit card and debit card that she put down on a stand near the television during the argument. She said Wright reached for the cards and she tried to stop him, but he was able to pull them from her hand.
According to the woman, Wright had already removed money from her account by the time she spoke with Menjivar.
After speaking with the woman, police were not able to locate Wright, Menjivar wrote in his affidavit.
In a separate affidavit, Officer Christopher Rose, also of the Rutland City Police Department, said police responded to a reported theft at a State Street convenience store around 6:30 p.m. July 2.
Rose said police found Wright on Forest Street, but Rose said when he told Wright that he was being arrested for the alleged domestic assault, Wright “took off running.”
However, Rose said in the affidavit that police were able to catch up to Wright. Rose said Wright continued to resist attempts to take him into custody.
During Wright’s arraignment, attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represents Wright, said her client didn’t have family ties to the Rutland area but had close friends, a roommate and a job. Lanthier acknowledged that Wright was supposed to have been at his job at the same time he was being arraigned, so it was unclear whether he would be able to keep the job.
She said Wright was “ready and able to contest the charges.”
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Travis Weaver told Judge Thomas Zonay that the state had gotten “mixed signals” about whether the woman who spoke to police was still willing to work with the state to prosecute Wright.
Zonay said he believed bail was necessary because police said Wright fled and tried to evade capture when they attempted to arrest him.
“Once captured, he resisted, so it wasn’t as though he ran, got caught and stopped. He kept fighting,” Zonay said.
From the defense table, Wright responded, “No.”
Zonay said the allegation that Wright attempted to flee was one of the strongest factors in his decision to impose bail.
If convicted of all charges, Wright could be sentenced to up to 26 years in prison.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.