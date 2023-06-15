BURLINGTON — Nathan Carman, of Vernon, who has been facing charges of murder of his mother at high sea and multiple swindles, is dead.

Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford granted a motion Thursday morning from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont to dismiss all charges against Carman after prosecutors learned the defendant was dead.

