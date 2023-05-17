A Rutland man is charged with brandishing a knife and threatening to stab parents waiting for the arrival of a school bus.

Timothy J. Sousa, 36, of Library Avenue, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to one charge of aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, one charge of aggravated domestic assault and one charge of aggravated assault with a weapon, all felonies. The charges carry a combined maximum of 35 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

