A Rutland man is charged with brandishing a knife and threatening to stab parents waiting for the arrival of a school bus.
Timothy J. Sousa, 36, of Library Avenue, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland County criminal court to one charge of aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, one charge of aggravated domestic assault and one charge of aggravated assault with a weapon, all felonies. The charges carry a combined maximum of 35 years in prison. He was ordered held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.
Rutland City Police said they responded to a call Tuesday afternoon at the corner of Hickory and Granger streets.
Police said Sousa had arrived at the corner and began questioning a woman who was waiting there to get her children from the bus. Sousa asked the woman if a man waiting at the corner was her “new boyfriend.” In the course of this, police said he produced what was described as a 6-inch hunting-style knife and threatened to stab the man and the woman.
The man told Sousa to leave, according to affidavits, which he did before the bus arrived.
Police said they spoke with Sousa Tuesday night, and he claimed the woman’s boyfriend had been threatening to shoot him. He denied threatening to stab either of the people at the bus stop, police said, but said he took off his backpack and removed jewelry in expectation of a physical fight.
In court Wednesday, the state argued for Sousa to be held without bail, noting that he was convicted of second-degree aggravated domestic assault in Addison County in 2019, as well as misdemeanor convictions for violent crime, violations of his probation and violating an abuse prevention order. The state also claimed he had failed to appear for court hearings four times.
Prosecutors said this pointed to a danger of further violence and an inability to follow court orders.
