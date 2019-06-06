A $20 arrest warrant has been issued for an area man after he failed to appear in court several times to respond to an accusation that he set fires in garbage cans in Depot Park, causing more than $2,500 in damage, almost a year ago.
Brandon l. Lawrence, 21, was first due to appear in Rutland criminal court in August to be arraigned on a felony charge of unlawful mischief resulting in more than $1,000 in damage, a misdemeanor charge of setting fires and a misdemeanor charge of providing false information to police.
The case was sent to the Court Diversion program. If Lawrence had completed the program, his record would have been expunged.
In February, the court was informed that Lawrence failed to complete the diversion program. Lawrence was given a second chance to resolve the case through diversion.
In May, the court was informed that Lawrence failed to complete the diversion program.
Lawrence failed to appear in court May 13 and a second time Monday. A $20 warrant was issued for Lawrence that includes a court order that if he is arrested and posts bail, he is to be cited to appear in court on the next business day.
The charges against Lawrence are based on an affidavit written by Officer Jimmy Plakas of the Rutland City Police Department.
Plakas said he was on his way to respond to an unrelated incident around 1:10 a.m. July 23, when he was flagged down by people in Depot Park.
Plakas said when he turned his cruiser around to respond, he noticed two large fires burning in garbage cans in the park.
The affidavit said several people Plakas spoke to identified Lawrence by first name, last name or both as the person who set the fires.
Plakas said he spoke to Lawrence, who agreed to be searched. Plakas said he found Lawrence was carrying a lighter, but Lawrence denied starting the fires.
“I again advised him that multiple people identified him as the person who started the fires. I also explained that a lighter was located in his pocket. (Lawrence) advised the lighter was for cigarettes and again that he did not start the fires,” Plakas wrote in the affidavit.
Plakas said he told Lawrence he didn't believe him.
“He replied, 'I know you don't. Rightfully so, cause I was just walking that way, (Pointed toward the active fires.) saw it and turned around. Suspicious as (expletive),'” the affidavit said.
Plakas said one of the witnesses who first told him of the fires said he knew Lawrence. He said Lawrence had approached him and claimed he set the fires.
After Lawrence was arrested, he allegedly confessed to setting the fires, Plakas said.
The affidavit said Lawrence claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a relative.
“I was walking through the park. And I am going through mentally a lot. … So in my anger, I decided to light the trash cans on fire. I don't know why. I kind of blacked out doing it. … Should I have done it? Absolutely not,” Lawrence said, according to the affidavit.
Plakas said he received an email July 25, with a damage estimate from the Rutland City Recreation and Parks Department. The fire caused about $2,500 in damage to city property and about $500 in damage to a transformer box owned by Green Mountain Power.
If convicted of the charges against him, Lawrence could be sentenced to more than six years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.