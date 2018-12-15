A West Rutland man is facing charges after police said he sexually assaulted a child and possessed child pornography.
A statement from the Rutland City Police said David Hughes, 37, of West Rutland, would be arraigned Dec. 13 but as of Friday afternoon, Hughes had not yet arrived.
The release said Hughes had been cited for aggravated sexual assault of a child, lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, promoting a recording of sexual conduct involving a child and possession of child pornography. Police said they learned from their investigation that Hughes had engaged in a sexual act with someone younger than 16.
Rutland City police said troopers from the Vermont State Police assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.