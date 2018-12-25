A South Carolina man who once lived in Rutland is being held on $25,000 bail after police said he sexually touched a girl between the time she was 11 and 13.
Daniel E. Omand, 26, of Belton, South Carolina, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of aggravated repeated sexual assault on a child.
The charge carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 25 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life.
An affidavit, written by Detective Daniel Meytin, of the Rutland City Police Department, said the case was brought to his attention indirectly through the city's police cadet program. A cadet in the program said a 15-year-old girl from his Bible study program in Rutland told him that she was being sexually abused by Omand.
The girl told Meytin during an Oct. 19 interview that she told a female relative about the alleged abuse by Omand, but said the female relative didn't believe her. She said she feared the female relative would beat her if she learned the girl was talking to police.
The girl said while Omand no longer lived in Rutland, she was taken to see him in South Carolina regularly and he still touched her during those visits, the affidavit said.
“Based on what (the girl) told me, I did not believe (her relatives) would keep her safe from Daniel, especially if they would retaliate against her for reporting the abuse,” Meytin wrote in the affidavit to explain why he put the girl into protective custody.
Meytin said the girl was taken to the Child First Advocacy Center.
According to Meytin, the female relative told him that Omand was not allowed to be alone with the girl. Meytin said he asked if that had always been the case, and she said it was not. When Meytin asked what had changed, the girl's relatives said they were getting an attorney.
Meytin said the relatives would not tell him where in South Carolina Omand was living.
The girl explained a longtime pattern of Omand allegedly touching her and telling her he wanted to have sexual contact with her.
“(The girl) remembers crying but accepting what was happening because she could not change it,” Meytin wrote in the affidavit.
The girl said the harassment escalated and Omand's alleged behavior got worse until an incident that happened in Rutland. The girl said he touched her the same way on two other occasions at a different Rutland location.
The girl also described an electronic device that Omand allegedly used to send her messages, including sexually suggestive messages. She said the female relative found the device and saw some of the messages.
Meytin said he found a report from the Rutland County Sheriff's Department in 2016, after the girl had just turned 13, in which a counselor reported a man in his 20s had been talking to the girl about sex. The affidavit said the counselor had learned about it from the female relative but she had refused to identify the male who wrote the messages.
Meytin said he also believed Omand's history showed a pattern. In 2011, a Rutland County judge ordered a relief from abuse order against Omand that was requested by a mother on behalf of her 13-year-old daughter.
The affidavit said Meytin asked officers with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina to question Omand and get his side of the story.
Omand allegedly denied the girl's accusation but admitted getting her the electronic device and said she may have gotten confused about what happened when they played hide-and-seek.
Omand also told police the girl had been sexually abused in the past. Meytin said the girl had told him the same thing about prior sexual abuse.
Attorney Matthew Hart, who represented Omand, told Judge Thomas Zonay on Friday that while Omand lives in South Carolina, he would be staying in Rutland with a relative until the case was resolved.
However, Zonay pointed out the mandatory minimum sentence attached to the charge Omand is facing has specific language that it can't be suspended or deferred.
According to the Vermont Department of Corrections' online inmate locator, Omand, who does not have a previous criminal record, was still being held in the Rutland jail as of Monday afternoon.
