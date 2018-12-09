A West Rutland man was arraigned on three felony charges on Monday after police said he went to his ex-girlfriend's Proctor home on Dec. 1, assaulted her and broke most of her car windows and damaged many of her possessions.
Michael H. Brough, 31, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to one felony count each of burglary into an occupied home, first-degree aggravated domestic assault and unlawful mischief resulting in damage of more than $1,000.
Brough also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and a misdemeanor count of attempting to commit simple assault through making a threat.
Brough was ordered held without bail on the charges.
In an affidavit, Deputy Daniel Pennington, of the Rutland County Sheriff's Department, said he was dispatched to a Proctor home on Dec. 1 because a 911 call had been made. Pennington said he was told the line was open for a period of time and the dispatcher could hear a woman screaming.
At the home, Pennington spoke to a woman who said the incident had started after her boyfriend saw a text message from Brough that said he still loved her. She said she asked her boyfriend to leave the situation alone because she was trying to “get away” from Brough and she was afraid of him.
However, the boyfriend used her phone to call Brough and tell him about the woman's new relationship.
The woman told Pennington she went to the Proctor home of her mother, where she is staying, and found her possessions had been taken out of the home and dumped. She said the artwork she owned had been slashed.
Around 7 p.m., Brough arrived at the home, the woman said. He got out of his car and used a mallet to smash her car windows and to “beat on” the car.
The woman said she was locking the home's glass door but he used the mallet to break the glass.
Inside the home, Brough broke a glass dish and the woman's cell phone, she told police.
She said she asked her mother to call the police and Brough left a short time later.
Pennington said he saw all the window's on the woman's Honda Accord, except the front, driver's side window, were smashed, as well as the glass door of the home. He said he saw other damage including bags of clothing over which white paint had been poured.
Pennington said he later spoke to the woman and her mother at the Rutland County Sheriff police station. He said both told him they were afraid during the incident that Brough would hurt or kill them.
Brough was arrested at his West Rutland home but declined to be interviewed by police until he had a lawyer with him.
In a supplemental affidavit, Officer Sean Maguire, of the Rutland City Police Department, said he noted the woman had said in her statement to Pennington that Brough had strangled her about three months before the December incident.
The accusation by the woman was the basis for the felony charge of domestic assault.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Brough could be sentenced to more than 47 years in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.