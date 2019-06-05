A local man is being held without bail at the Rutland jail after a chase on Sunday during which police say they had to deploy a K-9 unit twice to stop the man's efforts to escape.
Anthony L. Hall Jr., 33, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of impeding a public officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest.
Court papers filed based on the incident give one address in Rutland and one in Burlington. However, the affidavit filed in the case said police had gone to a Cottage Street home to arrest Hall.
Officer Nathan Harvey, of the Rutland City Police Department, said in the affidavit that police had gotten information from a woman who said she had a prior relationship with Hall. The woman said Hall was staying on Cottage Street and there was an active warrant for his arrest.
After confirming the existence of the warrant, Harvey went to the home around 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Harvey said he was given a description that Hall was a “slender white male with a shaved head and a tattoo on his neck.”
Harvey said he and another officer went to the home but he went to the back of the building because police had a ”prior knowledge that (Hall) had a history of running from the police.”
Harvey said he saw a man walking out of the back of the building. He said he believed the man was Hall and police later verified the man Harvey saw was Hall. According to Harvey, the man started to run and he yelled to Hall, that he should stop because police had a canine unit.
Harvey said he chased after Hall into a patch of trees where a fence was located.
“Police canine, you're going to get bit. Police canine, you're going to get bit. Stop right there,” Harvey said he yelled.
The affidavit said Hall jumped over the fence. Harvey said he helped his K-9, Cobalt, over the fence and ordered Cobalt to apprehend Hall.
Harvey said Hall put his hands in the air and “pretended to surrender.” Hall laid on the ground and kept his hands out, Harvey said. When Harvey ordered Cobalt to return to him, Hall got up and ran away again, the affidavit said.
Harvey said he told Hall to stop four more times and then ordered Cobalt to apprehend him again.
“After this point, (Hall) was compliant. He was placed in handcuffs and transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center to be evaluated for the canine bite,” Harvey wrote.
Hall was taken to the Rutland jail based on the warrant and cited for new charges based on the chase on Sunday, Harvey said.
It was not immediately clear why Hall was wanted on a warrant but Hall's record, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections online inmate locator site, includes 12 burglaries, two convictions for escaping from custody, a conviction for stealing a car and a conviction for drug possession.
On Monday, Rutland County Deputy State's Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Judge Thomas Zonay to set bail on Hall for the new charges because the current charges and Hall's history suggested he was a “significant flight risk.”
Attorney Chris Davis, who represents Hall, said that because one of the charges against his client was a felony, “we have little doubt at this point that (the Vermont Department of Corrections) will hold Mr. Hall so the issue of bail, I think, frankly, is six one way, half a dozen the other.”
Davis said Hall had about 15 years left on his underlying prison sentence. Hall was on furlough from prison at the time of his arrest on Sunday.
Zonay set Hall's bail for the newest charges at $5,000 cash or surety.
